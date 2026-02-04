403
Storm Leonardo Hit Andalusia, Forcing Evacuation Of More Than 3,000 People
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MADRID, Feb 4 (KUNA) -- Heavy rain and strong winds caused by Storm Leonardo hit Spain's southern Andalusia region on Wednesday, forcing the evacuation of more than 3,000 people, suspending classes and disrupting transport, Spain's state television reported.
Andalusian authorities issued warning messages to residents, particularly in the provinces of Seville, Malaga and Cadiz, amid forecasts of continued heavy rainfall throughout the week.
Classes were suspended across the region's educational institutions, with the exception of Almeria, while schooling was also halted in the city of Ceuta, which has been left isolated after all sea and air traffic was cancelled due to severe coastal conditions.
Spain's State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) warned of flood risks, as authorities deployed more than 250 military emergency unit personnel for relief and safety operations.
The Spanish Ministry of Transport announced the suspension of long- and medium-distance train services, including high-speed rail links between most Andalusian provinces.
Meanwhile, the General Directorate of Traffic reported the closure of more than 30 roads, mainly in Cadiz and Seville, where power outages were also recorded.
Storm Leonardo, which began on Tuesday, is expected to continue through the weekend, bringing heavy rainfall to large parts of Spain. (end)
