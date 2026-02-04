ASEAN Semiconductor Market Size To Worth $62.87 Billion By 2035 Research By SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ASEAN Semiconductor Market growth is driven by strong electronics manufacturing, rising EV and consumer electronics demand, government incentives, supply chain diversification, and expanding chip fabrication and assembly capacity. Austin, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASEAN Semiconductor Market Size & Growth Insights: According to the SNS Insider,“The ASEAN Semiconductor Market Size was valued at USD 35.17 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 62.87 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.98 % during 2026-2035.” Battery Material Dominance in the Indonesian Region is Driving the Market Growth Indonesia, known for its enormous nickel resources, is now considered a prominent player in the worldwide supply chain for electric vehicle batteries. In 2022, the country produced 1.6 million tonnes of nickel, surpassing Australia by ten times. Indonesia banned the export of raw nickel ore in 2020 to seize this chance, which prompted more foreign investment and the growth of a domestic battery industry. The creation of Indonesia Battery Corporation (IBC) alongside LG and Hyundai underlines the nation's aim to become a prominent hub for global battery Production. Despite persistent environmental and regulatory challenges, Indonesia continues to lead the nickel industry thanks to its favorable location and robust government support. Get a Sample Report of ASEAN Semiconductor Market Forecast @



By Component (Memory Devices, Logic Devices, Analog IC, MPU, Discrete Power Devices, MCU, Sensors, Others

By Application (Power Devices, Electronics, and Optoelectronics, Wireless Infrastructure, and Others)





Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Application

In 2025, the network and communication sector emerged as the dominant application in the ASEAN Semiconductor market, capturing a notable 35% market share owing to the growing use of smartphones, tablets, and laptops in the area required more sophisticated networking features. The data processing sector showed strong market interest, supported by the increasing use of cloud computing and data storage services.

By Component

Memory Device hold the largest share in ASEAN Semiconductor Market with 26 % of share in 2025, driven by soaring demand for DRAM and NAND flash across data centers, consumer electronics, and automotive applications.

Regional Insights:

In 2025, Indonesia is the dominant country in the ASEAN semiconductor market of roughly 24%, backed by its developing manufacturing capabilities, robust industrial base, and increased investments in technology. As one of Southeast Asia's largest economies, Indonesia leads in semiconductor manufacture, backed by its strategic position and government efforts to enhance its semiconductor ecosystem.

Vietnam is the fastest Growing Country in ASEAN Semiconductor Market over the projection period 2026-2035. ASEAN has established itself as a prominent semiconductor manufacturing center in Asia. The aim to integrate the AEC functions as a trigger for more trade within the area and beyond, luring multinational corporations to invest in new technology and manufacturing.

Shortage of Talent is Hindering the Growth of the Semiconductor Market in the Region

The lack of qualified engineers is a major problem for Vietnam's growing semiconductor industry. The need for engineers in the IT and digital industries is far greater than the supply, with only 20% of the demand for semiconductors being supplied, annually between“5,000 to 10,000” engineers are required. This skills scarcity is limiting the industry's development and harming Vietnam's economic goals. This shortfall is harming over 50 foreign companies investing in Vietnam's semiconductor industry, who need a huge workforce to operate properly. The Ministry of Education and Training is making improving training programs for IC design engineers a key priority in order to address this issue.

Recent Developments:



In March 2021, Toshiba Electronic Products and Storage Corporation will build a 300-millimeter water fabrication facility at its Kaga, Japan, site to increase the Production capacity of its power Products. Mass Component ion is anticipated to begin in the first half of FY 2023. In January 2021, ROHM CO, LTD. unveiled the CSL1501RW, an ultra-compact side-emitting infrared LED that is intended for head-mounted MR/VRAR (virtual reality, XR) gaming systems and industrial headset displays. The CSL1501 RW provides an industry-small side-view design with a top wavelength of 860 nm, producing light parallel to the mounting surface and offering remarkable design flexibility.

Exclusive Sections of the ASEAN Semiconductor Market Report (The USPs):



SECTORAL SEMICONDUCTOR ADOPTION MIX – helps you understand the percentage share of semiconductor usage across consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, and telecommunications sectors to identify demand concentration and growth drivers.

FAB DEPLOYMENT & CAPACITY UTILIZATION METRICS – helps you assess the number of operating semiconductor fabrication plants in ASEAN and their average wafer production capacity per facility, indicating regional manufacturing scale and investment intensity.

MANUFACTURING PERFORMANCE & YIELD EFFICIENCY – helps you evaluate average production yield levels, defect reduction achieved through advanced process nodes, and operational efficiency across leading ASEAN fabs.

TECHNOLOGY NODE & INNOVATION ADOPTION TRENDS – helps you track the balance between mature and advanced process nodes, adoption of EUV lithography and advanced packaging, and R&D investment intensity among key players.

ENERGY CONSUMPTION & OPERATIONAL SUSTAINABILITY – helps you analyze average energy usage per wafer, supporting cost optimization, sustainability benchmarking, and long-term operational planning. REGULATORY COMPLIANCE & CLEANROOM STANDARDS – helps you gauge adherence to international environmental standards, cleanroom classifications, and regional trade and export control regulations affecting fab operations.

