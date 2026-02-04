Kyrgyzstan And U.S. Explore New Frontiers For Cooperation In Key Sectors

(MENAFN
BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 4.
President of
Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov and U.S. Special Envoy for South and
Central Asia Sergio Gor discussed cooperation in the fields of
transport, digitalization, and financial technologies, Trend reports via the press
office of the Kyrgyz president.
During the discussions, President Japarov reiterated
Kyrgyzstan's commitment to advancing bilateral and multilateral
cooperation with the United States, grounded in principles of
mutual benefit and equality.
He emphasized that enhancing trade, economic, and investment
relations with foreign partners remains a central pillar of
Kyrgyzstan's foreign policy, underscoring the considerable
potential for deepening economic ties between the two nations.
Furthermore, President Japarov expressed Kyrgyzstan's continued
interest in reinforcing its engagement within the C5+1 framework,
while also expanding bilateral cooperation.
Meanwhile, U.S. Special Envoy Sergio Gor is conducting a visit
to the Kyrgyz Republic and Uzbekistan from February 4 to February
7. During his stay in Bishkek, he is scheduled to attend the B5+1
Business Forum, where he will engage with senior business leaders
and policymakers from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan,
Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan, as well as U.S. representatives.
