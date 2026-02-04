Kyrgyzstan And U.S. Explore New Frontiers For Cooperation In Key Sectors

During the discussions, President Japarov reiterated Kyrgyzstan's commitment to advancing bilateral and multilateral cooperation with the United States, grounded in principles of mutual benefit and equality.

He emphasized that enhancing trade, economic, and investment relations with foreign partners remains a central pillar of Kyrgyzstan's foreign policy, underscoring the considerable potential for deepening economic ties between the two nations.

Furthermore, President Japarov expressed Kyrgyzstan's continued interest in reinforcing its engagement within the C5+1 framework, while also expanding bilateral cooperation.

Meanwhile, U.S. Special Envoy Sergio Gor is conducting a visit to the Kyrgyz Republic and Uzbekistan from February 4 to February 7. During his stay in Bishkek, he is scheduled to attend the B5+1 Business Forum, where he will engage with senior business leaders and policymakers from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan, as well as U.S. representatives.