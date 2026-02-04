Afghanistan, West Indies Meet In 2Nd Warm-Up Match Today

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Afghanistan are all set to take on West Indies in their second warm-up match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup today (Wednesday) at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 1 in Bengaluru, India.

The match would commence at 2:00pm local time, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) wrote on its Facebook page.

Earlier, the national squad had defeated Scotland by 61 in the first practice match.

The 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup is scheduled to kick off on February 7, with Pakistan taking on Netherland in the opening match in Colombo.

Afghanistan will open their campaign in the mega event against New Zealand on February 8 in Chennai.

