Polish Defense Ministry Employee Gets Arrested for Alleged Espionage
(MENAFN) A staff member of the Polish Defense Ministry was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of spying for foreign intelligence, according to reports.
"We inform that this morning, at the headquarters of the Ministry of National Defence, a long-serving employee of the defense ministry was detained. The detainee is suspected of cooperating with a foreign intelligence service," the ministry stated on social media.
The ministry added that the investigation is being conducted by the Military Counterintelligence Service and that procedural activities are ongoing.
Polish media reported that the individual was allegedly spying for Russian intelligence.
"The services had been monitoring this man’s actions for many months. His activities were carefully documented and analyzed. Therefore, the evidence gathered against him is very strong,” a source told media outlets.
