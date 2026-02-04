Azerbaijani Central Bank Shares Forecasts On Oil And Gas Prices

"We expect the average price of a barrel of oil to be $65 by 2027, and the price of 1,000 cubic meters of natural gas to be $254," he stressed.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.