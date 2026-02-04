Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijani Central Bank Shares Forecasts On Oil And Gas Prices

2026-02-04 03:05:37
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 4. The price of a barrel of oil will average $64 in 2026, and the price of 1,000 cubic meters of natural gas will be $269, Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Taleh Kazimov said at a press conference held today on the parameters of the interest rate corridor, Trend reports.

"We expect the average price of a barrel of oil to be $65 by 2027, and the price of 1,000 cubic meters of natural gas to be $254," he stressed.

