Azerbaijani Central Bank Notes Bid Dominance Over Demand In Currency Market In 2025
According to him, the average bid at an auction reached an impressive $70 million, contrasted by a demand of $54 million.
"The same trend was observed in cash currency transactions of individuals-$423 million was purchased by banks. This shows that the population sold more currency than it bought. At the same time, the CBA sold $400 million less currency at currency auctions compared to the previous period," he added.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment