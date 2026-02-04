Azerbaijani Central Bank Notes Bid Dominance Over Demand In Currency Market In 2025

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Bid exceeded demand in the currency market of Azerbaijan last year, Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Taleh Kazimov said at a press conference held today on the parameters of the interest rate corridor, Trend reports.

According to him, the average bid at an auction reached an impressive $70 million, contrasted by a demand of $54 million.

"The same trend was observed in cash currency transactions of individuals-$423 million was purchased by banks. This shows that the population sold more currency than it bought. At the same time, the CBA sold $400 million less currency at currency auctions compared to the previous period," he added.