Toobit And LALIGA Share Vision For Regional Partnership Following Successful Press Event

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toobit, the award-winning global cryptocurrency exchange, and LALIGA (Spanish Football League) successfully conclude a joint press conference today, focusing on the shared alignment driving their new partnership in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

The event follows the recent announcement naming Toobit as the Official Regional Partner of LALIGA in MENA. Under the shared tagline "Play on a bigger stage," both organizations detailed a strategic roadmap designed to connect the passion of world-class football with the security of the digital asset economy throughout the 2025/2026 season.

For Toobit, the partnership is a natural extension of its brand identity. LALIGA represents the pinnacle of global football prestige, and professional sports share striking similarities with the world of trading: both require strategic vision, quick decision-making under pressure, and a tireless drive for excellence. With many traders already identifying as passionate football fans, the partnership bridges two worlds that thrive on adrenaline and measurable results.





"People often ask what a crypto exchange and a world-class football league have in common. To us, the answer is in the values we share," said Kelly, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer at Toobit. "Success comes when a deep understanding of the environment allows for confident movement, whether that is a player reading the pitch or a trader analyzing a market trend. By partnering with LALIGA, we are inviting everyone to 'Play on a bigger stage,' where the passion of the fan meets the ambition of the trader."

Maite Ventura, Managing Director MENA & South Asia, added: "Our objective is to bring the excitement of LALIGA closer to fans across the MENA region through engaging and rewarding experiences. This collaboration with Toobit reflects our shared belief in the power of technology and a fan-centric approach to create deeper, more immersive connections with the millions of fans who follow LALIGA.”





The conference concluded with a glimpse into the 2025/2026 season roadmap, which includes:



The $2 million fan initiative: A $2 million rewards pool featuring the Super Match Carnival and Elite Championship, offering traders tiered bonuses, 150% cashback, and exclusive mystery boxes.

Ambassador activations: Upcoming events featuring LALIGA legends at major regional milestones.

Beyond the pitch: Localized initiatives providing fans with the tools to navigate the digital economy securely while engaging with their favorite clubs. Experiential rewards: VIP Matchday Experiences including all-expenses-paid trips to Spain for live matches, plus giveaways of signed jerseys and limited-edition memorabilia.



The partnership comes at a time of rapid evolution for the region. The MENA sports market is projected to grow at 8.7% annually, outperforming the global average of 3.3%. MENA is also leading the world in stablecoin utility, with these assets accounting for over 52% of regional transaction activity.

