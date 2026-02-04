403
Trump Administration to Reveal Sudan Peace Proposal to “Board of Peace”
(MENAFN) The Trump administration intends to submit a draft peace initiative for Sudan to President Donald Trump’s “Board of Peace,” in addition to presenting it to the UN Security Council, provided that Sudan’s rival factions consent to the plan. This was disclosed on Tuesday by US Senior Advisor for Arab and African Affairs Massad Boulos.
“It's likely that we can get this accepted by the two parties, take it to the Security Council…We can also take it to the Board of Peace very shortly after that,” Boulos stated while speaking at an event connected to the Sudan Humanitarian Fund, held at the US Institute of Peace in Washington, DC.
He went on to emphasize the board’s engagement with the initiative, saying, “The Board of Peace is very much interested in this process. They're very much interested in what you're doing and looking forward to providing considerable support.”
Responding to a question about why the proposal would be brought before the board, Boulos explained: “The Board of Peace is a smaller group that is quite enthusiastic. Of course, their current focus is on Gaza. But why not? I know that the board is interested in looking at Sudan and helping with Sudan.”
Boulos underlined that the two diplomatic avenues are “absolutely complementary,” maintaining that actions endorsed by the Board of Peace could help build further political drive alongside existing UN frameworks.
“It doesn't in any way affect the UN or the UN Security Council,” he clarified.
He also noted that the “comprehensive peace plan” has already received approval from members of the Quad—the United States, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates—a diplomatic coalition working toward resolving Sudan’s ongoing civil conflict.
