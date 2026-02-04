403
Israeli Forces Rehearse Iranian Missile Assault
(MENAFN) The Israeli military recently carried out a large-scale exercise that envisioned an Iranian strike involving 2,000 missiles aimed at urban areas, according to reports from Israeli media on Tuesday.
The military establishment has so far remained silent regarding the account published by a newspaper titled “2,000 missiles on Israel: Fear of intense Iranian bombardment of Israeli population centers,” and had not released any official comment about the maneuver by 1650 GMT.
According to the newspaper, “The Home Front Command carried out the largest drill in recent times, simulating the treatment and rescue of casualties from a site of destruction.”
The report further explained that “hundreds of soldiers and commanders from the Home Front Command’s Rescue Brigade participated in the drill, which was held at a facility at the army base in Zikim, south of the city of Tel Aviv. The scenario simulated a missile attack from Iran targeting a major population center in Israel.”
It also noted that the drill “began at around 2:00 am local time, during which all training and command frameworks of the Rescue Brigade, civilian rescue personnel, and Home Front Command leaders were trained. The exercise simulated the collapse of buildings and towers and widespread destruction.”
The newspaper added, “The Israeli army says this is the most significant drill conducted by the Home Front Command since tensions with Iran began, but notes that it was a pre-planned exercise as part of the training schedule.”
Separately, Israeli officials have reiterated that they want any US-Iran negotiations to address Tehran’s missile capabilities and its backing of regional groups, rather than focusing exclusively on its nuclear activities.
Separately, Israeli officials have reiterated that they want any US-Iran negotiations to address Tehran’s missile capabilities and its backing of regional groups, rather than focusing exclusively on its nuclear activities.
