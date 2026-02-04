Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
U.S. Fighter Jet Shoots Down Iranian Drone in Arabian Sea

2026-02-04 01:36:05
(MENAFN) A United States fighter aircraft eliminated an Iranian unmanned aerial vehicle over the Arabian Sea, U.S. Central Command announced Tuesday in a dramatic escalation of tensions.

The USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) was navigating waters roughly 500 miles off Iran's southern shoreline when the confrontation occurred, military officials disclosed in an official statement.

"USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) was transiting the Arabian Sea approximately 500 miles from Iran's southern coast when an Iranian Shahed-139 drone unnecessarily maneuvered toward the ship," the command stated.

An American F-35C combat jet destroyed the Shahed-139 drone after it "aggressively approached" the nuclear-powered carrier with "unclear intent," according to military authorities.

The defensive strike resulted in zero American casualties and no damage to military assets, the command confirmed, emphasizing the response constituted action taken "in self-defense."

Iranian officials have issued no statement regarding the encounter as of Tuesday evening.

