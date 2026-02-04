Crypto Debuts OG Prediction Market Platform

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Crypto has spun out its prediction markets unit, launched in 2024, into a standalone platform named OG, positioning the fledgling service to compete with established players like Polymarket and Kalshi. The move formalizes a layer of crypto-native activity into a US-regulated framework, backed by Crypto Derivatives North America (CDNA), a Commodity Futures Trading Commission-registered exchange and clearinghouse and affiliate of Crypto. OG confirmed that its initial rollout will be limited to the United States, signaling a cautious but strategic approach to a rapidly growing segment. The spin-out underscores a broader push from crypto firms to monetize prediction markets, a sector that has grown from niche bets to a sizable risk-management and information-gathering ecosystem over the past two years.

OG said on Tuesday that the platform is now live in the United States, with plans to expand pending regulatory developments and market demand. The launch follows Crypto's December 2024 introduction of a“sports event trading” product for US users, marking the company's formal foray into event contracts that go beyond conventional crypto trading. Kris Marszalek, co-founder and CEO of Crypto, framed the move as a natural progression: the company has witnessed rapid, sustained growth in its prediction market offerings and saw an opportunity to scale through a dedicated platform that can better serve users and institutions seeking to hedge or speculate on real-world outcomes.“We've experienced 40x weekly growth in our prediction market business over the last six months. This type of growth warrants a concerted effort with a standalone platform,” Marszalek said, highlighting the market's velocity and the need for a specialized product experience.

OG's leadership is anchored by Nick Lundgren, Crypto's chief legal officer, who has been appointed as the CEO of OG. Lundgren has framed the prediction markets space as a“deca-billion dollar industry,” a nod to the scale many industry participants expect as more use cases emerge-from politics to economics, sports, and policy developments. The market's trajectory is underscored by a wave of activity across the sector, even as major players weigh their own forays into event contracts. In the US, Coinbase (EXCHANGE: COIN) rolled out its own prediction market platform for US users in partnership with Kalshi in late January, signaling a trend toward more mainstream participation in this niche, while Hyperliquid has floated plans to expand into prediction markets as well. These moves collectively illustrate a crowded but rapidly maturing field, where traditional financial platforms and crypto-native firms alike seek a slice of a potentially deca-billion-dollar opportunity.

For OG, the timing aligns with a broader surge in confidence around prediction markets. The sector has moved from a niche application to a mainstream risk-management tool, as Wall Street institutions and retail traders alike seek to incorporate event-based contracts into portfolios and hedges. The growth narrative is supported by figures cited by analysts and research outlets: monthly prediction-market volumes surged roughly 130-fold-from under $100 million in early 2024 to more than $13 billion by the end of 2025, according to International Banker. The leading platforms, Polymarket and Kalshi, together handled about $37 billion in prediction-market activity in 2025, and the sector drew roughly $3.6 billion in equity investments that year. With the market's scale expanding rapidly, OG is positioning itself as a compliant, regulated gateway for US users to participate in event-based markets with a dedicated platform and cleared infrastructure.

As the market heats up, the debate about revenue potential and long-term profitability intensifies. Citizens Financial Group projects that prediction-market revenues could climb from roughly $2 billion annually today to above $10 billion by 2030, a forecast that many market observers treat as aggressive but plausible given the pace of growth in adjacent fintech offerings. These projections, while not guarantees, underscore the compelling economics behind prediction markets and why incumbents and newcomers alike are doubling down on product development and regulatory alignment. The convergence of crypto-native platforms and traditional financial institutions in this space hints at a broader shift in how information and probability are priced into markets, with prediction contracts increasingly seen as a tool for forecasting and risk management in an uncertain world.

OG's launch also reflects the evolving regulatory environment in the United States, where the CFTC's framework for derivatives and exchange activities provides a pathway for legitimate, auditable markets. By building on CDNA's registered exchange-and-clearinghouse structure, OG aims to offer a compliant foundation for participants who want to speculate on, or hedge against, real-world events. The company has signaled a gradual rollout model, with the current US-only focus serving as a proving ground before any broader expansion. The competitive landscape-marked by Coinbase 's US rollout, Kalshi's established model, and Hyperliquid 's expansion plans-suggests that the next 12–24 months could be pivotal in redefining how ordinary investors and institutions access event-based contracts.

Why it matters

OG's emergence matters for a few core reasons. First, it signals a convergence between crypto-native platforms and regulated financial infrastructure. By leveraging CDNA, OG positions itself to offer the benefits of crypto-native market design-transparency, rapid settlement, and open access-within a framework that satisfies U.S. regulatory expectations. This could lower the barriers for mainstream participants who have previously eyed prediction markets warily due to compliance concerns.

Second, the platform's US-first strategy highlights the ongoing buildout of a domestic market for event-based contracts. The United States could become a sizeable testing ground for sophisticated use cases such as political forecasting, policy outcomes, and corporate events, with OG aiming to capture a share of a rapidly expanding revenue pool. The reported growth trajectory-40x weekly growth in six months and the existence of a deca-billion-dollar addressable market-helps explain why Crypto and OG executives view this as more than a niche product. The fact that major rivals are actively pursuing similar offerings reinforces the sense that prediction markets have crossed a threshold from speculative novelty to a recognized financial instrument with practical applications.

Finally, OG's entry could influence how other firms structure their own offerings. If the US rollout proves scalable and compliant, more players may follow suit, accelerating both liquidity and adoption. The interplay between regulatory clarity, product design, and investor appetite will determine how quickly prediction markets reach mainstream acceptability, and whether the sector can sustain momentum beyond headline-grabbing growth figures.



Regulatory milestones for OG as it expands beyond the US or broadens product features within the United States.

Updates on OG's liquidity and user growth metrics, including any formal performance data from CDNA-backed trading venues.

Competitive moves from Coinbase (EXCHANGE: COIN), Kalshi, and Hyperliquid, including new partnerships, product enhancements, or state-by-state expansions. New use cases or verticals for prediction markets, such as corporate events or policy outcomes, that could broaden market demand.



