Borregaard ASA: Key Information Related To The Cash Dividend
At a meeting on 3 February 2026, the Board of Directors of Borregaard ASA decided to propose to the Annual General Meeting an ordinary dividend for 2025 of NOK 4.75 per share.
Dividend amount: 4.75 per share
Declared currency: NOK
Last day including right: 16 April 2026
Ex-date: 17 April 2026
Record date: 20 April 2026
Payment date: 27 April 2026
Date of approval: 16 April 2026
Borregaard ASA
Sarpsborg, 4 February 2026
Contact:
Lotte Kvinlaug, Investor Relations Officer, +47 922 86 909
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act and requirements under the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
