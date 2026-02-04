403
US, India to Discuss Cooperation on Critical Minerals
(MENAFN) The US secretary of state held talks on Tuesday with India’s external affairs minister focused on formalizing joint efforts in the exploration, extraction, and processing of critical minerals, according to official statements.
The meeting took place ahead of the first-ever Critical Minerals Ministerial, set to be hosted in Washington on Wednesday. Delegations from more than 50 countries are expected to attend the gathering, which aims to bolster and diversify global supply chains for essential minerals.
During their discussions, the two officials welcomed the recently concluded trade agreement between US President Doland Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They underscored the value of closer coordination, stressing the importance of "working together to unlock new economic opportunities and advance our shared energy security goals," as stated by officials.
The talks also reaffirmed a shared commitment to strengthening both bilateral and multilateral cooperation through the Quad framework, which includes the US, Japan, Australia, and India.
The officials further noted that "a prosperous Indo-Pacific region remains vital to advancing our shared interests," according to the statement.
