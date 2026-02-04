Sri Lanka Engages Saudi PIF To Explore Strategic Investment Opportunities

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) A Sri Lankan delegation led by Deputy Minister of Industry and Entrepreneurship Development Chathuranga Abeyasinghe held discussions with senior officials of the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) at its headquarters in Riyadh on 25 January 2026 to explore potential investment opportunities.

During the meeting, Minister Abeyasinghe presented Sri Lanka's competitive advantages and key areas open for investment, while also highlighting opportunities within the country's capital market. Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Sri Lanka, D.B.P.H. Dissabandara, and Chief Executive Officer of the Colombo Stock Exchange, Rajeeva Bandaranaike, briefed PIF officials on recent policy initiatives and regulatory reforms designed to strengthen investor confidence and support sustainable market growth.

PIF Senior Director Mulham Albakree outlined the Fund's Strategic Plan for 2026–2030, identifying priority areas for international investment. He also underscored the importance of finalizing a Bilateral Investment Protection Agreement between Sri Lanka and Saudi Arabia. Both sides agreed to maintain ongoing communication to follow up on matters discussed.

Sri Lanka's Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Ameer Ajwad, provided an update on existing bilateral agreements, including the Agreement on the Avoidance of Double Taxation.

Officials from the Colombo Stock Exchange, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Sri Lanka, and the Sri Lankan Embassy in Riyadh also participated in the discussions. The Public Investment Fund, Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, plays a central role in advancing Vision 2030 through global investments across key economic sectors.