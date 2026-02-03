AI-Driven Retinal Screening Device Market Trends, Segments & Regional Forecasts To 2030

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- "The artificial intelligence (AI)-driven retinal screening device market is experiencing rapid expansion, driven by technological advancements and increasing healthcare demands. As eye care becomes more integrated with AI, this sector is set to witness significant growth driven by various global health trends and innovations.

Current Size and Projected Growth of the AI-Driven Retinal Screening Device Market

The market for AI-powered retinal screening devices has seen swift growth in recent years and is projected to climb from $1.93 billion in 2025 to $2.18 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.1%. This upward trend during the historical period is primarily fueled by the rising adoption of AI-based ophthalmic diagnostic tools, a growing number of diabetic retinopathy cases, heightened demand for early detection of retinal diseases, increased integration of digital health screening programs, and a stronger focus on preventive eye care within healthcare systems.

Future Outlook and Growth Projections for the AI-Driven Retinal Screening Device Market

Looking ahead, the AI-driven retinal screening device market is expected to continue its rapid expansion, reaching $3.54 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 12.9%. This anticipated growth is driven by factors such as the widespread use of autonomous AI screening systems, broader deployment of point-of-care retinal diagnostic devices, enhanced government backing for digital eye screening initiatives, greater incorporation of AI tools in teleophthalmology, and an increasing preference for quick, cost-effective retinal assessments. Key trends for the forecast period include advances in AI algorithms for interpreting retinal images, innovations in edge-computing screening devices, improvements in image acquisition technologies, research into multimodal platforms for eye disease detection, and the rise of cloud-based AI screening workflows.

Understanding AI-Driven Retinal Screening Devices and Their Purpose

An AI-driven retinal screening device combines advanced retinal imaging equipment with artificial intelligence algorithms to automatically analyze eye images and detect signs of retinal conditions. These systems support early, precise, and scalable identification of eye diseases, facilitating timely medical interventions and enhancing patient outcomes.

The Impact of Diabetes on Market Growth for AI-Driven Retinal Screening Devices

One of the primary forces propelling this market is the escalating global prevalence of diabetes. As a chronic condition characterized by elevated blood sugar levels, diabetes damages blood vessels over time, including those in the retina, making it a leading cause of preventable vision loss worldwide. The increasing rates of diabetes stem from aging populations and lifestyle shifts such as rising obesity and decreased physical activity across both developed and developing countries. AI-driven retinal screening devices are vital in managing diabetes-related eye complications by enabling early detection, expanding access to screening, and supporting prompt treatment to prevent vision loss. For example, in April 2025, the International Diabetes Federation reported that around 589 million adults aged 20–79 were living with diabetes globally in 2024, with forecasts indicating this figure could rise to 853 million by 2050, highlighting the significant impact of diabetes on this market's growth.

Geographical Insights Highlighting Regional Market Dynamics

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the AI-driven retinal screening device market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period. The market report covers key regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a broad perspective on global developments in this sector.

