Ency Launches Version 2.7 Of Its CAD Software With 120 Workflow Improvements

Ency 2.7 is now available, delivering 120 changes across workflow improvements and bug fixes. This release strengthens additive workflows with the new Power parameter for Non-planar slicing, adds support for new robot families, and improves everyday usability – especially when reporting issues to technical support.

Feed and power control for cladding operations

Ency 2.7 expands process control for additive workflows by introducing the Power parameter in Non-planar slicing. Power is now supported in two operations: Cladding 5D and Non-planar slicing.

For better surface quality in corner regions, you can also scale power as a percentage of the nominal value when cladding in corners. Together with Feed, this gives you a more practical way to tune deposition: adjust Power + Feed to balance bead formation and surface finish.

Usability improvements

New technical-support message window. We redesigned the support message window and expanded its functionality. You can now take a screenshot from the application interface, and it is automatically attached to the file list sent to technical support.

New robots. Ency 2.7 adds support for new robot families:

Techman Robot, JHY, EVS, Hans Robot, HSR, Fairino

The robot library was also updated for:

Omron, ABB, Aubo, Borunte, Dobot, Estun, Efort, Epson, uFactory

Check fixtures. For 2D Contouring and Hole machining, you can now disable collision checking with fixtures – useful when drilling through a part and fixture plate is intentional and safe in your process.

Other editor/workflow refinements. This release also includes:



Arrow-key (Up/Down) navigation through CL-data rows while the Machine control panel is open

Updated smart hints for Cladding 5D and Non-planar slicing Updated mill operation illustrations in the New Operation window

Stability, simulation, and quality fixes

Ency 2.7 includes a broad set of stability and correctness fixes across projects, simulation, UI, CAD import, and automation. Highlights include:



Non-planar slicing: fixed issues with the starting tool point parameter.

Swarf operation: fixed extend/trim passes for closed contours and the two-curve calculation method.

Simulation: fixed saving simulation results to, improved simulation performance, and fixed cases where simulation speed could trigger false collision detection.

Projects and stability: fixed inability to restore the last saved project after an unexpected crash, and fixed issues preventing saving a project to cloud services (for example, Microsoft OneDrive).

Machine/axis behavior: fixed errors when working with the 4th axis in Rotary operations; fixed incorrect workpiece position detection for mill-turn machines; fixed automatic rotation of the workpiece coordinate system for Swiss type lathes.

CAD and import: fixed CAD module errors that caused project opening problems; fixed STEP import when external borders are invalid.

Editors and UI: fixed hotkey conflicts in Intellectual object selection on 3D models, dialogs hiding behind the main window, and multiple visual issues (including the AI Assistant window and nonstandard monitor scales).

Fixed freezes when repeatedly switching in the Addin Manager.

Fixed issues in MachineMaker, fixed errors in Ency Tuner, fixed visual issues in Feature Based Machining (FBM) settings and for Wire EDM machining. Installation and licensing: fixed installer issues, antivirus conflicts during installation, and license switching problems.

How to get the update

If you have an active software maintenance contract (SMC), Ency 2.7 is available through the standard update channels (the system updater, or via your dealer / technical support).