Safe Pro Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SPAI) Announces Partnership With Lantronix To Advance AI-Powered Edge Intelligence



Safe Pro Group has partnered with Lantronix to establish a framework for the joint development and integration of new chipsets that strengthen the ecosystem of Qualcomm-based drone and vehicle platforms.

Lantronix will integrate Safe Pro Object Threat Detection (“SPOTD”) AI algorithms and models within the company's Open-Q(TM) System-on-Module (“SOM”) solutions. This integration will help deliver on-device and real-time detection of small explosive threats, without having to rely on being connected to the cloud.

Safe Pro Group (NASDAQ: SPAI), a mission-driven tech company delivering AI-powered defense and security solutions, recently partnered with Lantronix to boost AI-driven edge intelligence for autonomous defense systems

The agreement creates a scalable framework for the joint development, integration, and commercialization of new chipsets that strengthen the ecosystem of Qualcomm-based drone and...

