Final Countdown To New York: The Sixth Global Edition Of Unique Fashion Show

New York, Manhattan - On January 31, 2026, Manhattan becomes a global crossroads for fashion, music, digital innovation, and sustainability as Unique Fashion Show returns for its sixth international edition.

More than a runway event, Unique Fashion Show - created by Unique Fashion Foundation - is a multidisciplinary cultural platform uniting designers, artists, technologists, and sustainability leaders. Set within the historic Park Avenue Christian Church, the one-day summit merges couture, immersive digital experiences, live classical music, contemporary art, and forward-thinking design into a single curated space.

A Global Phygital Platform

The New York edition will host over 800 invited guests, including designers, investors, diplomats, media, and cultural leaders, while reaching more than 35 million global viewers through immersive broadcasts, AI-powered environments, and metaverse runway extensions - creating a seamless blend of physical presence and worldwide digital reach.

Fashion, Art, Music, and Technology in Dialogue

Guests will experience international runway showcases alongside a curated fashion showroom, AI and digital art installations, cross-disciplinary performances, and post-show pop-ups. A key highlight is a live classical music performance during the ART E$TATE Awards, combining opera, piano, and harp into a contemporary cultural moment.

Featured Designers include The House of Magsarili, Anna Harutyunyan, Victoria Trading Company, Minerva Paris, İpek Couture, Victoria Mozgovaya, and M.G.“GEO GENES”, each presenting distinctive visions rooted in heritage, innovation, and craftsmanship.







Featured Artists such as ROMANOZ and Chandra Li explore identity, technology, and transformation through immersive and phygital art.







Design With Purpose

The platform highlights sustainability through the Cycle X Sustainable Designers Contest and the AI & 3D Designers Contest, themed“Self-Transformation: From Limits to Freedom.”

Women, Visibility, Freedom

Through its long-term initiative Women in Search of Freedom, Unique Fashion Show supports female creators from underrepresented regions through mentorship, visibility, and cross-cultural collaboration.

The Final CountdownAs the event approaches, Unique Fashion Show New York emerges as more than a fashion experience - it is a cultural statement where creativity moves fluidly between runway, screen, and society.