Soft Opening Launches, Silkroad Visual Witnesses The Dazzling Debut Of Longgang International Art Center

MENAFN - GetNews)The fusion of art and science unveils a new chapter. On January 30, 2026, the Longgang International Art Center-a major municipal cultural facility under the "14th Five-Year Plan"-celebrated its grand opening. As a cultural highland in eastern Shenzhen, the Center aims to become a digital art sanctuary in the Greater Bay Area and a shared artistic living room for citizens. Starting today, it unveils its mysteries to the public.







01 Exploring the Digital Pavilion: A Sneak Peek at "Future Art"

Prior to the opening ceremony, leaders and guests took an in-depth tour of the Digital Art Museum "D+". As a crucial component of the Longgang International Art Center, D+ serves as a digital art space representing the integrated development of technology and culture in Shenzhen.

As the exhibition designer and constructor (EPC) of the museum, Silkroad Visual is fully promoting the implementation of the EPC-O (Engineering, Procurement, Construction + Operations) model. Relying on cutting-edge digital technology, they are exploring a brand-new relationship between technology, art, and public experience, building an artistic site that can be entered, perceived, and is continuously evolving.







Guests successively viewed the 16K panoramic immersive imagery in the "Leap Hall" on the 1st floor, as well as the 17K live-action 360° film "The Everflowing Vitality" and the holographic theater production "Illusion · Swan Lake" in the "Dynamic Space" on the 2nd floor, experiencing up close how technology reshapes sensory perception.

Here, technology participates in perception, and the space responds. D+ makes digital art an integral part of the city's cultural vitality.







02 Gathering of Talents to Jointly Paint a Cultural Tourism Blueprint

Subsequently, the opening ceremony was held with great fanfare. Leaders from the Shenzhen Municipal Bureau of Culture, Radio, Television, Tourism and Sports, the Longgang District Government, and Poly Culture Group attended. Silkroad Visual Group Director and Senior Vice President Yue Feng, Group Vice President Wang Guojie, Group Director and Art Director Luo Xiaobai, and Silkroad Blue Deputy General Manager Han Wei were invited to attend and witness the official lighting of this urban landmark.







After the ceremony, guests moved to the Opera Hall of the International Performing Arts Center. Inside, the interplay of warm gold and ivory white, combined with a 25-meter-deep main stage and top-tier acoustic design, creates a classical ambiance reminiscent of the Palais Garnier (Paris Opera).

Here, guests observed the premiere performance of the "Verbier Festival 2026 Shenzhen". To host this opening event with high standards and highlight the venue's positioning as a new cultural landmark in the Greater Bay Area, the operators specially invited this world-renowned top-tier classical music festival to land in Shenzhen for the first time, empowering the venue's opening with a premier cultural IP.







03 Conclusion

Riding this momentum, the new cultural landmark of the Greater Bay Area has officially set sail. In the future, Silkroad Visual will continue to fully promote the implementation of the "EPC-O" operation model. With high-quality digital content and operational services, they will ensure this "playable urban sculpture" continues to resonate with the powerful sounds of art and technology.

