After more than three decades shaping global pharmaceutical manufacturing at industry leaders such as Jacobs, Worley, and CH2M Hill, Chinese engineer Ge Yang is drawing increasing attention from venture capital firms across Asia and the Middle East. Investors are eyeing his newly established life-science engineering startup, Stanhawk (Shanghai) Technology Co., Ltd.,which aims to redefine how vaccine, antibody, and gene therapy factories are designed and delivered worldwide.

Yang founded Stanhawk (Shanghai) Technology Co., Ltd in 2021. The company is a specialized engineering services company working on end-to-end solutions for the biopharmaceutical production especially focusing on cell therapy sector. The company provides integrated capabilities covering early-stage consulting, site selection, cleanroom and facility design, construction execution, equipment and consumables sourcing, installation, and commissioning for cell therapy research and manufacturing environments. Stanhawk operates under an EPC turnkey model, enabling biopharmaceutical companies and research institutions to rapidly establish compliant, scalable R&D and production infrastructure. The company holds top-tier pharmaceutical engineering design qualifications as well as cleanroom and mechanical installation credentials. Its technical scope spans cleanroom systems, HVAC infrastructure, centralized gas supply, and specialized laboratory and production equipment.

Yang's career spans leadership roles as Project Manager and Design Manager at some of the world's most prestigious engineering firms. At Jacobs, widely recognized as the No.1 pharmaceutical engineering company globally, he led multiple large-scale vaccine and biologics facility projects for multinational pharmaceutical clients, including Eli Lilly, Novartis, and Merck, gaining extensive experience in high-standard GMP facility delivery. During his tenure at CH2M Hill, Yang supported projects for Lesaffre, the French fermentation and yeast producer with more than 160 years of history and a global leadership position in yeast-based products, bioprocessing, and downstream separation technologies. His work focused on fermentation-driven manufacturing systems, process integration, and industrial scalability for bio-based production.

At Worley, Yang went on to lead major pharmaceutical and specialty-chemical engineering projects for Novartis and Germany-based Evonik, contributing to the design and execution of advanced manufacturing facilities across regulated markets. These roles strengthened his ability to align engineering design with FDA, EMA, and EU GMP requirements, while coordinating cross-regional project execution in Europe, the United States, and China. According to industry analysts, Yang's contribution goes beyond project management. His approach focuses on process innovation, digital integration, and modular scalability, allowing high-quality drug manufacturing plants to be built faster and operate with greater efficiency.“Ge Yang's track record represents the convergence of engineering excellence and healthcare innovation,” said David Lin, Managing Partner at Horizon Ventures Asia.“His understanding of the full pharmaceutical manufacturing lifecycle - from design to validation - makes him a rare talent capable of turning industrial vision into investable reality.” In 2024, Yang founded his own biopharmaceutical engineering venture, focused on smart factory solutions for vaccine, antibody, and cell/gene therapy production. The company's mission: to help emerging biotechs and national vaccine institutes rapidly establish compliant, scalable manufacturing infrastructure. Within two years, the startup has developed a modular design framework supported by an MES-based production management platform. By deploying a comprehensive Manufacturing Execution System (MES), the platform enables real-time oversight and optimization of the entire production cycle - from work-order issuance to final product release. The system integrates core functions such as production scheduling, process control, quality management, material traceability, equipment coordination, and data acquisition and analytics, significantly improving operational transparency, manufacturing efficiency, and overall reliability.

According to sources familiar with early fundraising discussions, several prominent venture capital firms have expressed preliminary interest in Ge Yang's company, citing its strong engineering innovation in biologics manufacturing. The talks are said to be in an early stage, and none of the investors have confirmed participation publicly.“Yang's company is not just an engineering firm - it's a data-driven, globally compliant infrastructure platform,” noted a senior investment director at a Shanghai-based life-science fund who requested anonymity due to ongoing discussions.“It sits at the intersection of manufacturing automation, sustainability, and biotechnology - exactly where the next wave of healthcare investment is heading.” Throughout his career, Yang has emphasized that pharmaceutical engineering is more than construction - it's a direct enabler of public health. His design philosophy of“Quality by Design, Compliance by System” underpins every project, from insulin production plants to gene-therapy vector facilities. By fusing digital process control, energy efficiency, and GMP culture integration, his engineering frameworks have been adopted by manufacturers in over ten countries. The results: shorter time-to-market, lower cost per dose, and greater production resilience during public health emergencies. For investors, Yang represents a new breed of industrial founder - one who blends deep technical know-how with global market awareness. His experience leading multidisciplinary teams in the U.S., Europe, and Asia allows him to position his startup as both a technology provider and a strategic partner to the world's growing biopharma ecosystem. Analysts believe his company could become a key player in the“biomanufacturing infrastructure as a service” market - a sector projected by McKinsey to exceed $100 billion globally by 2030. As Yang summarized in a recent statement:“True innovation in biopharma doesn't start in the lab - it starts in the way we build the systems that make life-saving treatments accessible, reliable, and sustainable.” With the life-science investment landscape heating up and demand for next-generation biomanufacturing infrastructure accelerating, Ge Yang's dual identity - as a world-class engineer and visionary founder - places him at the forefront of a new industrial movement. For global investors seeking both technological depth and long-term social impact, his name is increasingly synonymous with the future of intelligent pharmaceutical manufacturing.