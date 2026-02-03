Latest Research On Printing Technology In The Printed Electronics Market By Marketsandmarketstm

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Printed Electronics Market"The global Printed Electronics Market Size was estimated at USD 17.09 billion in 2024 and is predicted to increase from USD 19.46 billion in 2025 to approximately USD 39.85 billion in 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 15.4% from 2025 to 2030.

The report " Printed Electronics Market by Printing Technology (Screen, Inkjet, Flexographic, Gravure Printing), Material (Inks, Substrates), Resolution (Below 100 Lines/CM, 100-200 Lines/CM, Above 200 Lines/CM) and Geography - Global Forecast to 2030 " The global printed electronics market is projected to grow from USD 19.46 billion in 2025 to USD 39.85 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 15.4%. The rising demand for lightweight, flexible, and cost-efficient electronic components across industries is driving the market for printed electronics. Printed electronics enable innovative applications such as wearable health monitors, flexible displays, smart packaging, and automotive sensors, which are difficult to achieve with traditional rigid electronics. The growth of IoT and connected devices further accelerates the demand for printed sensors and RFID tags. Additionally, advancements in conductive inks and printing technologies are improving performance and scalability, making printed electronics more viable for mass adoption. This versatility and cost advantage are fueling market growth globally.

Screen printing technology to account for largest market share in 2025

Screen printing technology is expected to account for the largest share of the Printed Electronics Industry due to its versatility, scalability, and cost-effectiveness. It is widely used for depositing conductive, dielectric, and functional inks with high precision on a variety of substrates, making it ideal for applications such as RFID tags, sensors, photovoltaics, and displays. The method supports large-area printing and high ink thickness, ensuring durability and conductivity, which are critical for electronic performance. Its long-standing use, compatibility with diverse materials, and ability to deliver consistent, high-volume production make screen printing the dominant technology in the market.

Automotive & transportation industry to be largest end-use industry during forecast period.

This growth of the printed electronics market in the automotive & transportation segment is driven by the increasing integration of advanced electronic components in vehicles, especially electric and autonomous models. Printed electronics are widely used in displays, sensors, heaters, lighting, and RFID tags, offering lightweight, flexible, and cost-effective solutions. The shift towards smart and energy-efficient vehicles is further accelerating adoption.

Asia Pacific to witness highest CAGR in printed electronics market during forecast period.

Asia Pacific is projected to witness the highest CAGR in the printed electronics market during the forecast period. The region's growth is driven by strong manufacturing capabilities, rising adoption of advanced technologies, and increasing demand for flexible and cost-effective electronic solutions. Countries like China, Japan, and South Korea are at the forefront due to their robust automotive, consumer electronics, and semiconductor industries. Additionally, rapid urbanization and government initiatives supporting innovation and digitalization are fueling market expansion. With rising investments in R&D and the growing penetration of electric vehicles and IoT devices, Asia Pacific is set to lead the global printed electronics market growth.

Key Playres Operating in the Printed Electronics Companies

