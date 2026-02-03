Acute Coronary Syndrome Treatment Pipeline Shows Strong Momentum As 5+ Pharma Companies In The Race Delveinsight

DelveInsight's“ Acute Coronary Syndrome Pipeline Insight 2025” report provides comprehensive insights about 5+ companies and 5+ pipeline drugs in the Acute Coronary Syndrome pipeline landscape. It covers the Acute Coronary Syndrome pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Acute Coronary Syndrome pipeline therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive Acute Coronary Syndrome pipeline products in this space.

Key Takeaways from the Acute Coronary Syndrome Pipeline Report



On January 16, 2026- Janssen Research & Development LLC announced a phase 3 study is to evaluate that milvexian is superior to placebo, in addition to standard-of-care, in reducing the risk of major adverse cardiovascular event (MACE) (the composite of cardiovascular [CV] death, myocardial infarction [MI], and ischemic stroke).

On January 12, 2026- CoreAalst BV conducted a study hypothesis states that the use of a Pressure Microcatheter for clinical decision making would be non-inferior to pressure wire-based strategy. Insightful-FFR is an investigator-driven, multicenter, randomized, open-label and prospective trial of patients with stable coronary artery disease or stabilised non-ST elevation acute coronary syndrome (ACS) with epicardial stenosis considered for PCI aiming at comparing clinical outcomes between pressure microcatheter and pressure wire-guided strategies.

On January 07, 2026- DalCor Pharmaceuticals conducted phase 3 multicenter study in subjects recently hospitalized for ACS and with the appropriate genetic profile. Subjects will provide informed consent before any study-specific procedures are performed. A separate informed consent will be allowed for an initial pre-screening genetic testing. Subjects meeting the AA genotype will then consent to the full study and confirmatory genetic testing as required. Subject enrollment may begin in the hospital and will continue following release from the hospital or may begin following release from hospital.

DelveInsight's Acute Coronary Syndrome pipeline report depicts a robust space with 5+ active players working to develop 5+ pipeline therapies for Acute Coronary Syndrome treatment.

The leading Acute Coronary Syndrome Companies such as Jiangsu vcare pharmaceutical technology co. Ltd, Abcentra, Resverlogix Corp, Janssen Research & Development LLC and others. Promising Acute Coronary Syndrome Pipeline Therapies such as Everolimus, Rosuvastatin Calcium, Atorvastatin, Apixaban, Acetylsalicylic acid, CER-001, Prasugrel, Metoprolol and others.

The Acute Coronary Syndrome Pipeline Report provides a disease overview, pipeline scenario and therapeutic assessment of the key pipeline therapies in this domain. The Acute Coronary Syndrome Pipeline Report also highlights the unmet needs with respect to Acute Coronary Syndrome.

Acute Coronary Syndrome Overview

Acute Coronary Syndrome (ACS) is a medical emergency that refers to a group of conditions caused by a sudden reduction or complete blockage of blood flow to the heart muscle. This happens when the coronary arteries, which supply oxygen-rich blood to the heart, become narrowed or blocked-most commonly due to a blood clot forming over a ruptured atherosclerotic plaque.

Acute Coronary Syndrome Emerging Drugs Profile

Vicagrel: Jiangsu vcare pharmaceutical technology co., LTD

Vicagrel is a collaborative project between Jiangsu Vcare and China Pharmaceutical University with with the company holding complete intellectual property rights to the program. Vicagrel, based on its ingenious structural design, generates the active metabolite consistent with clopidogrel through a new initial metabolic pathway. Therefore, it is expected to successfully overcome the clinical challenge of clopidogrel resistance while avoiding the adverse drug interactions that occur when other drugs are co-administered with clopidogrel. Additionally, Vicagrel has a faster onset of action and a significantly lower dose, which means it has a more significant advantage in emergency medication and is expected to further reduce dose-related side effects. As a result, this product is expected to become a new type of antiplatelet drug with more stable efficacy and more controllable safety. Jiangsu Vcare PharmaTech Co., Ltd. successfully submitted a New Drug Application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for Vicagrel capsule, which is indicated to treat a range of thrombotic cardiovascular and cerebrovascular diseases, including acute coronary syndrome, ischaemic stroke, and peripheral arterial disease. Currently, the drug is in Preregistration stage of its development for the treatment of Acute Coronary Syndrome.

OMS-906 (zaltenibart)

OMS-906 (zaltenibart) is a humanized IgG4 monoclonal antibody that inhibits MASP-3, suppressing the alternative complement pathway upstream by blocking factor D activation. Developed by Omeros and acquired by Novo Nordisk in 2025, it has shown potent control of intra- and extravascular hemolysis in PNH with favorable Phase Ib results. The therapy is in Phase II development for PNH and glomerulonephritis.

Orticumab: Abcentra

Orticumab is an investigational, first-in-class fully human IgG1 monoclonal antibody developed by Abcentra, targeting oxidized low-density lipoprotein (oxLDL), a key driver of coronary artery inflammation and atherosclerotic plaque instability. Unlike traditional systemic anti-inflammatory therapies, orticumab offers a localized approach by binding specifically to malondialdehyde-modified apolipoprotein B-100, a unique epitope on oxLDL. This targeted action reduces macrophage activation in atherosclerotic plaques, potentially decreasing the risk of plaque rupture and subsequent acute coronary events. Currently, the drug is in Phase II stage of its development for the treatment of Acute Coronary Syndrome.

The Acute Coronary Syndrome Pipeline Report provides insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Acute Coronary Syndrome with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Acute Coronary Syndrome Treatment.

Acute Coronary Syndrome Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Acute Coronary Syndrome Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Acute Coronary Syndrome market.

Acute Coronary Syndrome Companies

Acute Coronary Syndrome Pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Oral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Parenteral Topical

Acute Coronary Syndrome Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Recombinant fusion proteins

Small molecule

Monoclonal antibody

Peptide

Polymer Gene therapy

Scope of the Acute Coronary Syndrome Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

Acute Coronary Syndrome Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Acute Coronary Syndrome Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Table of Contents

IntroductionExecutive SummaryAcute Coronary Syndrome: OverviewPipeline TherapeuticsTherapeutic AssessmentAcute Coronary Syndrome– Delve Insight's Analytical PerspectiveLate Stage Products (Phase III)Vicagrel: Jiangsu vcare pharmaceutical technology co., LTDMid Stage Products (Phase II)Orticumab: AbcentraEarly Stage Products (Phase I)Preclinical and Discovery Stage ProductsInactive ProductsAcute Coronary Syndrome Key CompaniesAcute Coronary Syndrome Key ProductsAcute Coronary Syndrome- Unmet NeedsAcute Coronary Syndrome- Market Drivers and BarriersAcute Coronary Syndrome- Future Perspectives and ConclusionAcute Coronary Syndrome Analyst ViewsAcute Coronary Syndrome Key CompaniesAppendix

