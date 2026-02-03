Canadian Firm Launches App That Tracks 'Crypto Sentiment'

MENAFN - Yolo Wire) Wondering how investors are feeling about Bitcoin (CRYPTO: $BTC) and other cryptocurrencies? There's an app for that.

Canadian crypto analysis firm Guavy, which is based in Calgary, Alberta, has launched an iOS app that enables people to track sentiment towards cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (BTC).

Guavy, which is also developing an Android app for the same purpose, says its crypto

sentiment tracker employs an artificial intelligence (A.I.) large language model.

The A.I. model analyzes and weights hundreds of millions of data points from about 350 sources, such as news articles, blogs and institutional feeds.

It then provides investors with the current market sentiment towards a digital asset such as Ethereum (CRYPTO: $ETH) or XRP (CRYPTO: $XRP). The readings come in bull, bear or hold indicators.

Guavy says the power of its crypto sentiment app comes from its use of many different sources and data points.

Beyond the free app, privately held Guavy, which launched in 2016, hopes to sell its crypto sentiment technology to hedge funds and wealth management firms worldwide.

Already, a hedge fund in the U.K. is reportedly using its more detailed crypto sentiment A.I. technology.

Guavy also hopes to expand its sentiment analysis to tokenized securities, after the startup company raises more funds from investors.

Wealth management firms and portfolio managers are another target of Guavy and its technology. Retail investors can checkout the crypto sentiment tracker by downloading the app.

Guavy is a privately held company and its stock does not trade on a public exchange. Bitcoin's price is down 16% over the past 12 months and currently trading at $78,300 U.S.