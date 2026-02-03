Moscow Exchange Plans Crypto Indices For Solana, XRP, Tron

MENAFN - eTrendy Stock) The Moscow Exchange intends to introduce new cryptocurrency indices tracking Solana, Ripple's XRP, and Tron in 2026. Futures contracts tied to these indices are expected to follow.

Maria Silkina, head of the exchange's derivatives department, said the new products will expand the current lineup. She told Russian media outlet RBC that Solana, Ripple, and Tron will likely be among the first additions.

The Moscow Exchange already offers indices and monthly futures for Bitcoin and Ethereum. Those contracts are cash-settled in rubles and restricted to qualified investors under Central Bank of Russia rules.

The planned altcoin indices will follow a similar structure, according to reports citing Silkina. The exchange will first create the indices, then launch corresponding futures contracts.

The move comes as Russia prepares a broader regulatory framework for cryptocurrency trading. Legislation is expected to take effect by mid-2026, allowing licensed platforms like the Moscow Exchange to offer digital asset products.

Other Russian exchanges, including the St. Petersburg Exchange, have also signaled readiness to launch crypto trading once rules are finalized.

The new contracts will remain available only to qualified investors, consistent with current restrictions. Retail participants face limits on crypto exposure under draft rules.

Silkina noted the exchange aims to add popular assets to meet institutional demand. Solana, XRP, and Tron rank among the largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization after Bitcoin and Ethereum.

No specific launch dates have been announced for the indices or futures. The exchange has indicated development will proceed throughout 2026, with products rolling out as regulatory approval allows.

The addition of altcoin derivatives would mark a significant step in Russia's integration of cryptocurrencies into its formal financial markets. It reflects growing institutional interest amid evolving national policy.

The Moscow Exchange has not yet published an official press release on its website confirming the plans. Details emerged through Silkina's comments in a media interview.