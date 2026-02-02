403
German Police Detain Five in Sanctions Evasion Case
(MENAFN) German law enforcement officials on Monday detained five individuals during a wide-ranging crackdown aimed at dismantling a group suspected of illegally channeling goods worth millions of euros to Russian military-linked firms, in breach of European Union sanctions.
The Federal Prosecutor's Office announced that a German-Ukrainian citizen, two German citizens, and one German-Russian citizen were taken into custody based on arrest orders authorized by an investigative judge at the Federal Court of Justice. In addition, another German-Russian citizen was temporarily held by authorities.
Prosecutors stated that the accused allegedly conducted their operations through a company headquartered in the northern German city of Lubeck.
To mask their dealings, the group is believed to have relied on front purchasers operating both inside and outside the European Union.
Investigators reported that the suspects enabled several thousand deliveries to Russia, with unlawful trade amounting to no less than €30 million ($36 million).
According to the official statement, the shipped products ultimately reached at least 24 Russian defense-related companies.
