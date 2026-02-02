Aqua Metals To Participate In Naatbatt 2026 Annual Meeting In Tucson Discuss Commercial And Technical Milestones In Domestic Battery Materials

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RENO, Nev., Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS), a pioneer in sustainable battery metals recycling and refining, today announced that members of its executive and technical teams will participate in the NAATBatt 2026 Annual Meeting, taking place February 9–12, 2026, in Tucson, Arizona.

The NAATBatt Annual Meeting brings together leaders from across the battery and energy storage ecosystem, including manufacturers, materials suppliers, recyclers, policymakers, and investors, to discuss market trends, technology development, and the future of advanced battery supply chains.

During the conference, Aqua Metals representatives will participate in scheduled meetings, attend technical and policy sessions, and speak at sessions focused on the evolution of battery recycling, critical minerals supply, and the role of cost-effective refining technologies in supporting domestic energy storage manufacturing.

Aqua Metals will also use the conference as an opportunity to share updates on recent operational milestones, strategic partnerships, and its ongoing efforts to advance sustainable, scalable recycling solutions for lithium-ion batteries and critical battery materials.

“The NAATBatt Annual Meeting is an important forum for industry collaboration and dialogue,” said Steve Cotton, President and Chief Executive Officer of Aqua Metals.“We look forward to connecting with industry partners, customers, and stakeholders as we discuss the future of battery materials recycling and the steps required to build resilient, domestic supply chains.”

About Aqua Metals

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ: AQMS) is revolutionizing metals recycling with its proprietary AquaRefiningTM technology, delivering high-purity, low-carbon battery materials to meet the growing demand for sustainable energy storage. The Company's innovation-driven approach reduces emissions, eliminates waste streams, and supports the establishment of a circular supply chain for critical minerals essential to electric vehicles and grid storage. For more information, visit

Safe Harbor

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning Aqua Metals, Inc. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements that contain words such as "expects," "contemplates," "anticipates," "plans," "intends," "believes," "estimates," "potential," and variations of such words or similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes, or that do not relate to historical matters. Those forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, including, but not limited to, (1) the risk that we may not be able to acquire the funding necessary to maintain our current level of operations; and (2) those risks disclosed in the section "Risk Factors" included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on March 31, 2025. Aqua Metals cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to update or revise such statements to reflect new circumstances or unanticipated events as they occur, except as required by law.

Contacts

