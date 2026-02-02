Renewal Fuels, Inc. (OTC: RNWF), Operating As American Fusion, Appoints Michael G. Smith As Chief Legal Officer And Director And Files New Federal Trademark Applications With The USPTO

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renewal Fuels, Inc. (OTC: RNWF) (“RNWF”“American Fusion” or the“Company”), is pleased to announce the appointment of Michael G. Smith, Esq. as Chief Legal Officer and a member of the Company's Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Mr. Smith brings more than two decades of deep legal, intellectual property, and technology leadership experience spanning advanced energy, aerospace, software, artificial intelligence, and complex patent strategy. His background includes extensive work in patent drafting and prosecution across a broad range of technologies, oversight of global intellectual property portfolios, leadership of trade secret programs, and representation in high-stakes litigation, including matters before the U.S. Supreme Court and the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit.

Notably, Mr. Smith has drafted and prosecuted hundreds of patent applications to issuance and has worked on advanced technologies ranging from rocket engines and space vehicle navigation systems to medical imaging, wireless communications, and AI-driven software platforms. He has also advised both early-stage and publicly traded companies on corporate governance, securities compliance, mergers and acquisitions, and capital markets strategy. For more information, click here:

Brent Nelson, CEO of Kepler Fusion Technologies, commented,“Michael is an exceptional legal and technical mind, and I've had the opportunity to work alongside him across complex technology and intellectual property initiatives. His depth of experience in patent strategy, advanced engineering concepts, and corporate governance makes him a natural fit for Kepler and American Fusion as we continue to protect and scale the Texatron platform.”

In his role as Chief Legal Officer, Mr. Smith will oversee all legal, regulatory, intellectual property, and corporate governance matters for the Company and its subsidiaries, including continued development of the Company's patent portfolio, management of its trade secret program, coordination with outside counsel, and support of its transition toward SEC reporting status. As a director, he will also contribute to strategic oversight and long-term corporate planning.

Richard Hawkins, Chairman and CEO of Renewal Fuels, Inc., added,“Michael's appointment materially strengthens our leadership team. His combination of hands-on patent experience, public company advisory background, and technical fluency is rare. As we build American Fusion into a serious, institution-grade platform, Michael's experience and judgment will be invaluable.”

Federal Trademark Filings

In addition to its growing patent portfolio, the Company filed three new federal trademark applications with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), bringing the total number of trademark applications currently in process to six. These filings further strengthen the Company's intellectual property position across both its core technology platform and corporate brand identity. The new filings include:

.⁠ ⁠TexatronTM – Filed January 26, 2026 (USPTO Serial No. 99614332), covering the production of energy by nuclear power plants under International Class 040. This filing is based on use in commerce, with a first-use date as early as April 14, 2022.

.⁠ ⁠American Fusion – Filed January 27, 2026 (USPTO Serial No. 99618252), covering repair or maintenance of nuclear power plants and related consulting services under International Class 037.

.⁠ ⁠American Fusion – Filed January 27, 2026 (USPTO Serial No. 99618708), covering the design of plant components and equipment for nuclear power plants and research in the field of controlled nuclear fusion technology under International Class 042.

These trademark filings, together with the Company's three previously filed trademark applications, reflect a comprehensive branding and platform protection strategy as the Company advances toward commercialization. The applications were prepared and filed by Mr. Smith, the Company's new Chief Legal Officer.

For more information about Kepler Fusion Technologies and its TexatronTM platform, please visit: and americanfusionenergy

About Renewal Fuels, Inc. and American Fusion

Renewal Fuels, Inc. (OTC: RNWF) is an advanced energy platform company focused on the development and commercialization of fusion energy technologies through its wholly owned subsidiary, Kepler Fusion Technologies. Following its previously announced merger with Kepler, the Company is operating under the American Fusion brand and has filed a corporate action with FINRA to change its legal name to American Fusion Inc. The Company's strategy is centered on building a scalable, infrastructure-grade fusion energy platform supported by proprietary technology, disciplined intellectual property development, and long-term commercial deployment objectives.

About Kepler Fusion Technologies

Kepler Fusion Technologies is an advanced energy technology company developing the TexatronTM aneutronic fusion platform. Kepler's technology is designed to support modular, infrastructure-grade deployment for industrial, commercial, and grid-constrained applications. The Company's development strategy emphasizes system-level engineering, disciplined intellectual property protection, and scalable architectures intended to support long-term commercial operation. Kepler Fusion Technologies operates as a wholly owned subsidiary of Renewal Fuels, Inc. (OTC: RNWF).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements regarding the Company's plans, objectives, expectations, and intentions, such as statements relating to the proposed transaction, potential change of control, valuation expectations, technology development and commercialization, litigation matters, SEC registration, exchange uplisting, and future business operations. Words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“expect,”“intend,”“may,”“plan,”“potential,”“should,”“will,” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including the ability to negotiate and execute definitive agreements, satisfy closing conditions, complete due diligence, obtain regulatory approvals, develop and commercialize fusion technology, resolve litigation matters, obtain financing, engage audit firms and complete audited financial statements, achieve or maintain compliance with SEC or exchange requirements, and general market and economic conditions. References to third-party companies, technologies, or transactions are based on publicly available information and are provided solely for comparative or informational context. The previously announced letter of intent is non-binding and subject to completion of due diligence, negotiation and execution of definitive agreements, and satisfaction of closing requirements. No assurances can be given that any proposed transaction or change of control will be completed as described, or at all. This release is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact

Richard Hawkins

Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Renewal Fuels, Inc.

