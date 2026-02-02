Quotient Therapeutics Appoints Seasoned Life Sciences Executive, Susan Keefe, As Chief Financial Officer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quotient Therapeutics, a company pioneering somatic genomics to inform breakthrough medicines, today announced that it has appointed Susan Keefe as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Susan has a 30-year tenure in finance, accounting and operations in the life sciences, most recently serving as the Company's acting CFO through her role at the Company's founder, Flagship Pioneering.

“Susan brings a powerful combination of strategic insight, operational rigor and experience building and scaling public and private life science organizations,” said Rahul Kakkar, MD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Quotient.“We are thrilled to have her join Quotient as we continue to leverage somatic genomics to build our internal and partnered portfolio.”

Susan Keefe added,“Somatic genomics has the potential to uncover novel biological insights that inform breakthrough therapies across a broad range of diseases. I look forward to joining the Quotient team and building a solid financial and operational foundation to support the Company's long-term growth and value creation strategy.”

Prior to Flagship, Susan served as the Interim CFO of Benson Hill. Previously, she was CFO of GreenLight Biosciences, where she steered financial strategies for a pioneering company developing RNA-based solutions with applications in both agriculture and human health. Before that, Susan held leadership roles in finance and administration at Danforth Advisors and Aushon Biosystems, and earlier in her career, she developed core financial acumen through roles at SeraCare Life Sciences, Procter & Gamble, and PwC. Susan holds an MBA in strategic management, finance, marketing, and entrepreneurship from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, and a BBA in accounting from the University of Iowa.

About Quotient

Quotient Therapeutics develops breakthrough medicines informed by natural somatic genetic diversity present in patients. Through our integrated somatic genomics and computational technologies, we gain unbiased, unprecedented resolution into disease-causal drug targets that we leverage to design and develop first-in-class therapies. With this, we are forging a new status quo for biopharma research and development through a broad pipeline of internal and partnered programs. We were founded by Flagship Pioneering in 2022. For more information, visit .

Media Contact

Jonathan Pappas

LifeSci Communications

jpappas@​lifescicomms.​com