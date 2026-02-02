Anthropic And Atlassian Williams F1 Team Announce Multi-Year Partnership, Naming Claude The Team's 'Official Thinking Partner'

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Grove, Oxfordshire, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Anthropic's frontier AI will be integrated across the team to help further accelerate Williams' transformation

Atlassian Williams F1 Team will be 'thinking with Claude' in pursuit of success on and off track James Vowles:“This partnership is an opportunity for us to show what's possible when you combine elite human talent with the right frontier models.”

Anthropic and Atlassian Williams F1 Team today announce a multi-year partnership, making Claude the team's Official Thinking Partner.

Claude will be integrated across the entire Williams organisation-working alongside engineers and team strategists to support how the team thinks, plans, and performs across race strategy, car development, and operations. With Formula 1 entering its biggest regulatory change in a generation, Claude will support the team's ability to make the improvements that count.

Claude is Anthropic's frontier AI - the industry leader in reasoning and safety, trusted by the world's top enterprises. Teams use Claude to debug reams of code, analyse dense research, and build entirely new products - helping them ask better questions, challenge assumptions, and make clearer decisions under pressure.

Williams has built nine Constructors' Championships on ingenuity and innovation-finding crucial milliseconds that deliver results on track. Like Anthropic, they started as outsiders who believe thinking differently is the key to winning. As one of F1's few remaining independent teams, that resourcefulness remains central to how they compete. Under Team Principal James Vowles, with drivers Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon, Williams finished fifth last season. Now, Atlassian Williams F1 Team is thinking with Claude as the team enters 2026 with clear ambition: to take the next step towards returning to the front of the grid.

Claude branding will appear on Atlassian Williams F1 Team's FW48 cars, drivers, and team kit starting with the 2026 livery reveal on February 3, ahead of the season opener in Melbourne. This will be the first chapter in a multi-year partnership that both organizations hope will prove the value of thoughtful AI in high-stakes environments.

James Vowles, Team Principal, Atlassian Williams F1 Team:“We are thrilled to welcome Anthropic to Atlassian Williams F1 Team and Claude as our Official Thinking Partner. At a time when our team is on a journey to the front, this partnership is an opportunity for us to show what's possible when you combine elite human talent with the right frontier models. We know that there are no shortcuts to success and look forward to working with Anthropic to continue building long-lasting performance.”

Mike Krieger, Co-Lead of Anthropic Labs:“Formula 1 is ultimately about the pairing of human endeavour and technical excellence. I've watched Atlassian Williams F1 Team find ways to punch above their weight for years, that's exactly the kind of team Claude is built for.”

Andrew Stirk, Head of Brand Marketing at Anthropic:“We chose Atlassian Williams F1 Team because they're one of F1's last truly independent teams - they compete on the quality of their thinking and their attention to detail. When we met James and his team, we recognized that immediately. They are world class problem solvers, focused on the smallest details, that's the same drive that animates Anthropic. It's why this partnership felt right from the first conversation.”

About Atlassian Williams F1 Team

Atlassian Williams F1 Team is one of the world's most iconic Formula 1 teams. Founded in 1977 by Sir Frank Williams and Sir Patrick Head, the team has won nine Constructors' World Championships, seven Drivers' World Championships and 114 Grand Prix races – making it one of the three most-successful teams in history. Based in Grove, Oxfordshire and competing at the pinnacle of motorsport, Williams continues to build for the future of Formula 1 through world-class engineering, racing excellence and a commitment to bringing fans closer to the sport than ever before.

About Anthropic

Anthropic is an AI research and development company that creates reliable, interpretable, and steerable AI systems. Anthropic's flagship product is Claude, a large language model trusted by millions of users worldwide. Learn more about Anthropic and Claude at Anthropic.

