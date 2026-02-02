OG Advisory Group Appoints Lincoln Tan As Managing Director To Lead Asia Expansion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OG Advisory Group, a leading investor relations and strategic communications firm focused on Bitcoin and AI, announced today that Lincoln Tan has joined the firm as Managing Director. Mr. Tan will lead OG's Asia expansion, building OG's regional presence and relationships while supporting clients with narrative development and cross-border capital markets engagement.

The appointment reflects accelerating momentum across the region in Bitcoin-native and AI-adjacent businesses, and the growing need for specialized advisory firms that can help regional leadership teams translate their equity story for investors and navigate public equity markets globally.

Mr. Tan brings deep capital markets experience across investor relations, investment banking, and corporate strategy. Most recently, he led investor relations and marketing at IREN, where he helped shape the company's institutional engagement strategy and guided public market communications as the company expanded beyond Bitcoin mining into AI data centers and cloud services.

Prior to IREN, Mr. Tan was at Macquarie Capital, advising companies across Asia-Pacific on capital raises, strategic transactions, and IPO preparation. He also held corporate strategy roles in the technology sector, with experience in data centers, cloud services, and digital infrastructure.

“We're thrilled to welcome Lincoln to the leadership team,” said Yujia Zhai, Founder and CEO of OG Advisory Group.“He brings credibility, judgment, and firsthand experience that strengthens how we advise clients at the highest levels. As we expand our presence in Asia, his regional fluency and institutional perspective will be critical to helping Asia-based companies build durable relationships with global investors.”

About OG Advisory Group

OG Advisory Group is a leading investor relations and strategic communications firm focused on Bitcoin and AI. It was founded to fill the absence of specialized advisory firms with deep domain expertise that understand how to navigate nontraditional investor bases and position Bitcoin-native and AI-adjacent businesses in institutional public equity markets. The firm advises a select set of public and pre-IPO clients on narrative development, institutional engagement, and long-term capital markets positioning.

