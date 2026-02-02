Tesla's New Registrations For January Plummet In France And Norway TSLA Stock Declines Over 2%

Shares of Tesla Inc (TSLA) fell more than 2% in pre-market trading on Monday after the electric vehicle (EV) posted a significant decline in new registrations across France and Norway in January.

In France, new registrations fell 42% in January to 661 vehicles, according to auto body Plateforme automobile (PFA). Meanwhile, new registrations for Fiat, Renault, Mercedes, and Volvo vehicles surged over 20% each.

New registrations in Norway, typically a strong market for Tesla, saw an even steeper 88% plunge to 83 new registrations from 689 a year earlier, according to OFV. Citroen and JAC recorded the largest increases in new registrations in the country in January.

Tesla's struggles extended into January, after European registrations fell 20% year over year in December, even as the broader battery electric vehicle (BEV) market jumped 50%. In 2025, Tesla's European registrations declined about 27% to 238,656 units.

