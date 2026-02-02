First Well Testing Results Obtained At Karaton Subsalt Area In Kazakhstan

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The first results of well testing have been obtained at the Karaton subsalt area in Kazakhstan's Atyrau region, Trend reports via KazMunayGas.

During the testing of the first target at a deep exploration well at the Karaton subsalt site, a flowing gas inflow was recorded. In line with the approved work program, testing of four additional oil and gas prospective targets is planned.

Drilling of the exploration well began in November 2024 and was completed in December 2025, reaching an actual depth of 5,750 meters. The testing process is being carried out under technologically challenging conditions, including abnormally high reservoir pressure and the presence of hydrogen sulfide.

The Karaton subsalt project is one of KazMunayGas' strategic exploration initiatives aimed at studying deep-lying geological horizons to expand the country's resource base. The results of testing at the first target confirm the presence of hydrocarbons.

The project is being implemented under the Improved Model Contract (IMC), one of the key reforms in Kazakhstan's subsoil use sector introduced by the government. The IMC has increased the investment attractiveness of complex fields by offering regulatory and fiscal incentives, creating favorable conditions for the exploration and development of technically challenging subsoil areas.