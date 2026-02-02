403
Kuwaiti Charities, UNDP Collaborate To Supply Safe Drinking Water To Displaced Gazans
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 2 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Relief Society, Sheikh Abdullah Al-Nouri Charitable Association, and Direct Aid Association on Monday signed an agreement with the UN Development Programme (UNDP) at the UN House in Kuwait, aiming to provide emergency access to clean drinking water for affected and displaced communities in the Gaza Strip.
Chairman of the Kuwait Relief Society, Dr. Ibrahim Al-Saleh, told KUNA that the agreement reflects the unified stance of Kuwaiti charitable institutions with their partners in addressing one of Gaza's most urgent needs, access to safe drinking water.
He added that the agreement represents a humanitarian commitment to supply clean water to thousands of displaced families under harsh conditions.
The project will establish a joint framework to provide safe drinking water through the installation of three mobile solar-powered desalination units, serving approximately 180,000 people, including internally displaced persons in southern Gaza, and contributing to the immediate alleviation of suffering.
Chairman of Sheikh Abdullah Al-Nouri Charitable Association, Eng. Jamal Al-Nouri said the agreement demonstrates the spirit of effective partnership between Kuwaiti charities and international organizations, emphasizing that clean water is a vital lifeline for affected families in Gaza.
Director General of the Direct Aid Association, Dr. Abdullah Al-Sumait, highlighted the association's commitment to supporting Gaza's population under challenging circumstances, providing essential needs with a focus on clean drinking water, and praised the collaboration with Kuwaiti charities and UNDP in implementing sustainable humanitarian projects.
The project will be implemented by the UNDP's Palestinian People Assistance Programme in response to the severe disruption of water services due to extensive damage to Gaza's infrastructure. The solar-powered desalination units offer a rapid and sustainable solution to urgent humanitarian needs.
Special Representative of the UNDP Palestinian People Assistance Programme, Jacques Sellier, said ensuring access to safe drinking water contributes to public health, preserves human dignity, and strengthens community resilience. He noted that the mobile solar-powered desalination units provide sustainable solutions for the most vulnerable groups.
UNDP Resident Representative in Kuwait, Emma Morley, said the partnership reflects the programme's approach of working with Kuwait to rebuild essential systems rather than solely providing humanitarian aid. She added that supporting solutions that restore basic services enables effective humanitarian responses in complex crisis settings and links urgent humanitarian assistance to medium- and long-term development efforts, thereby enhancing recovery and resilience. (end)
