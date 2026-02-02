Venhub Appoints Former Amazon Executive, Ian Rasmussen, To Spearhead Nationwide Smart Store Expansion With Focus On Strategic Partnerships And Enterprise Integrations

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LAS VEGAS, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VenHub Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: VHUB) (“VenHub” or the“Company”), a leader in fully autonomous Smart Store technology, today announced the appointment of. Rasmussen brings to VenHub nearly two decades of experience leading digital transformation initiatives across retail operations and will lead the Company's commercial growth strategies, enterprise integrations, and strategic partnerships as the Company accelerates the deployment of its modular, unattended Smart Stores across North America.

In this role, Rasmussen is responsible for driving revenue growth through enterprise partnerships, operator onboarding, and scalable go-to-market execution across key verticals. He reports directly to VenHub Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Shahan Ohanessian.

“Our Smart Stores are already operating in real communities, serving customers around the clock and delivering value every day, proving that unattended retail is not a future concept, it is a reality today,” said Ohanessian.“As we scale, commercial discipline and operational readiness will play a key role in our ability to achieve our growth goals. Ian brings deep experience turning advanced retail technology into repeatable, revenue-generating deployments at enterprise scale. His leadership will be critical as we execute on our strategies to expand our footprint with major operators and partners. I am excited to welcome Ian to the VenHub team.”

Rasmussen joins VenHub after nearly a decade at Amazon Web Services, where he played a key role in expanding Amazon's Just Walk Out and related checkout technologies across the energy and convenience sectors. From 2022 to 2025, he led teams responsible for deploying computer vision, IoT, and self-checkout systems with national and global operators, helping retailers modernize operations, improve throughput, and scale new retail formats across multi-location portfolios.

Over the course of his career, Rasmussen has worked with leading global brands including Coca-Cola, Phillips 66, iRobot, Stanley Black & Decker, Philips Hue, BMW, Five Guys, Shell, BP, and Eli Lilly, advising on connected retail, automation, and cloud-based innovation strategies. He is an active member of the National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS) and the National Retail Federation (NRF).

“I am impressed by how the VenHub team's vision and execution to date have addressed many of the challenges that traditionally slow retail innovation,” said Rasmussen.“VenHub Smart Stores are practical, autonomous retail technology that are already live and performing in real environments. As more national brands look to modernize their footprint and customer experience, I look forward to building the partnerships that will help extend VenHub's reach and impact.”

VenHub Smart Stores are fully autonomous retail units that combine robotics, automation, and mobile first technology to deliver secure, unattended shopping. Each unit operates 24 hours a day without on-site staff and is stocked with hundreds of everyday essentials for fast, convenient, contactless access.

About VenHub

VenHub designs and builds autonomous Smart Stores that operate 24/7 without on-site staff. Each store combines robotic automation, real-time inventory tracking, and mobile-based checkout to provide secure, convenient retail access. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

To learn more, visit:

Safe Harbor Statement

VenHub Global, Inc. (“VenHub” or the“Company”), may make forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of the Company in press releases, presentations, conference calls or other communications. These statements can be identified by terminology that includes“believes,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“foresees,”“forecasts,”“estimates,”“intends,”“plans,”“targets,” or other words conveying future outcomes or projections.

Such forward-looking statements involve certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict and beyond the Company's control. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including but not limited to changes in general economic conditions, the Company's ability to execute its business strategy, competitive pressures, unanticipated manufacturing or supply chain issues, compliance with regulatory requirements, and other risks detailed in the Company's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Nothing in these forward-looking statements should be regarded as a representation by VenHub or its management that the Company's objectives or plans will be achieved. VenHub undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Media and Investor Contact:

Alyssa Barry, Director of VenHub IR / PR

...

or

Richard Land, Alliance Advisors

...