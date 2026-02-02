Northfield Bancorp, Inc. Announces Strategic Transaction And Fourth Quarter And Year End 2025 Results
|December 31, 2025
|September 30, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|Real estate loans:
|Multifamily
|$
|2,361,365
|$
|2,440,505
|$
|2,597,484
|Commercial mortgage
|911,390
|894,523
|889,801
|One-to-four family residential mortgage
|165,100
|165,969
|150,217
|Home equity and lines of credit
|198,557
|193,309
|174,062
|Construction and land
|44,522
|34,365
|35,897
|Total real estate loans
|3,680,934
|3,728,671
|3,847,461
|Commercial and industrial loans
|166,167
|162,053
|163,425
|Other loans
|1,409
|1,204
|2,165
|Total commercial and industrial and other loans
|167,576
|163,257
|165,590
|Loans held-for-investment, net (excluding PCD)
|3,848,510
|3,891,928
|4,013,051
|PCD loans
|8,263
|8,418
|9,173
|Total loans held-for-investment, net
|$
|3,856,773
|$
|3,900,346
|$
|4,022,224
As of December 31, 2025, non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans (as defined by regulatory guidance) to total risk-based capital was estimated at approximately 380%. Management believes that Northfield Bank (the“Bank”) maintains appropriate risk management practices including risk assessments, board-approved underwriting policies and related procedures, which includes monitoring Bank portfolio performance, performing market analysis (economic and real estate), and stressing of the Bank's commercial real estate portfolio under severe, adverse economic conditions. Although management believes the Bank has implemented appropriate policies and procedures to manage its commercial real estate concentration risk, the Bank's regulators could require it to implement additional policies and procedures or could require it to maintain higher levels of regulatory capital, which might adversely affect its loan originations, the Company's ability to pay dividends, and overall profitability.
Our real estate portfolio includes credit risk exposure to loans collateralized by office buildings and multifamily properties in New York State subject to some form of rent regulation limiting increases for rent stabilized multifamily properties. At December 31, 2025, office-related loans represented $174.7 million, or 4.5% of our total loan portfolio, with an average balance of $1.8 million (although we have originated these types of loans in amounts substantially greater than this average) and a weighted average loan-to-value ratio of 58%. Approximately 39% were owner-occupied. The geographic locations of the properties collateralizing our office-related loans are: 49.9% in New York, 48.6% in New Jersey and 1.5% in Pennsylvania. At December 31, 2025, our largest office-related loan had a principal balance of $86.4 million (with a net active principal balance for the Bank of $28.8 million as we have a 33.3% participation interest), was secured by an office facility located in Staten Island, New York, and was performing in accordance with its original contractual terms. At December 31, 2025, multifamily loans that have some form of rent stabilization or rent control totaled approximately $418.8 million, or 10.9% of our total loan portfolio, with an average balance of $1.7 million (although we have originated these type of loans in amounts substantially greater than this average) and a weighted average loan-to-value ratio of 50%. At December 31, 2025, our largest rent-regulated loan had a principal balance of $16.4 million, was secured by an apartment building located in Staten Island, New York, and was performing in accordance with its original contractual terms. Management continues to closely monitor its office and rent-regulated portfolios. For further details on our rent-regulated multifamily portfolio see“Asset Quality”.
PCD loans totaled $8.3 million and $9.2 million at December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively. The majority of the remaining PCD loan balance consists of loans acquired as part of a Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation-assisted transaction. The Company accreted interest income of $235,000 and $945,000 attributable to PCD loans for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2025, respectively, as compared to $568,000 and $1.3 million for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2024, respectively. PCD loans had an allowance for credit losses of approximately $2.6 million at December 31, 2025.
The Company's available-for-sale debt securities portfolio increased by $311.6 million, or 28.3%, to $1.41 billion at December 31, 2025, from $1.10 billion at December 31, 2024. The increase was primarily attributable to purchases of securities, partially offset by paydowns and maturities. At December 31, 2025, $1.38 billion of the portfolio consisted of residential mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, or Ginnie Mae. In addition, the Company held $32.2 million in corporate bonds, substantially all of which were considered investment grade, $614,000 in municipal bonds, and $558,000 in U.S. Government agency securities at December 31, 2025. Gross unrealized losses, net of tax, on available-for-sale debt securities and held-to-maturity securities approximated $10.5 million and $206,000, respectively, at December 31, 2025, and $21.8 million and $400,000, respectively, at December 31, 2024.
Equity securities were $5.0 million at December 31, 2025 and $14.3 million at December 31, 2024. Equity securities are primarily comprised of an investment in a Small Business Administration ("SBA") Loan Fund. This investment is utilized by the Bank as part of its Community Reinvestment Act program. The decrease in equity securities was primarily due to a redemption, at par, of $5.0 million of our investment in the SBA Loan Fund in the second quarter of 2025 and a $4.3 million decrease in money market mutual funds which were liquidated in the third quarter of 2025.
Goodwill decreased by $41.0 million, or 100%, to $0 at December 31, 2025, as the Company recorded a non-cash, non-tax deductible goodwill impairment charge in the fourth quarter of 2025, based on our annual goodwill impairment test which included market related considerations.
Other assets decreased by $11.7 million, or 25.0%, to $35.2 million at December 31, 2025, from $46.9 million at December 31, 2024. The decrease was primarily attributable to a decrease in deferred tax assets due to a decrease in unrealized losses on the securities available-for-sale portfolio.
Total liabilities increased $102.3 million, or 2.1%, to $5.06 billion at December 31, 2025 as compared to $4.96 billion at December 31, 2024. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in borrowings of $234.0 million, partially offset by a decrease in deposits of $122.7 million. Brokered deposits decreased by $222.9 million, or 84.6%, to $40.5 million at December 31, 2025, from $263.4 million at December 31, 2024, as the Company placed less reliance on brokered deposits, which had been used as a lower-cost alternative to borrowings. The Company routinely utilizes brokered deposits and borrowed funds to manage interest rate risk, the cost of interest-bearing liabilities, and funding needs related to loan originations and deposit activity.
Deposits, excluding brokered deposits, increased $100.2 million, or 2.6%, to $3.98 billion at December 31, 2025, as compared to $3.88 billion at December 31, 2024. The increase in deposits, excluding brokered deposits, was primarily attributable to increases of $164.4 million in transaction accounts, and $3.3 million in money market accounts, partially offset by decreases of $21.9 million in time deposits, and $45.6 million in savings accounts. Growth in transaction accounts was primarily due to new municipal relationships and new commercial relationships.
Estimated gross uninsured deposits at December 31, 2025 were $1.99 billion. This total includes fully collateralized uninsured government deposits and intercompany deposits of $1.03 billion, leaving estimated uninsured deposits of approximately $952.9 million, or 23.7%, of total deposits. At December 31, 2024, estimated uninsured deposits totaled $896.5 million, or 21.7% of total deposits.
Deposit account balances are summarized as follows (dollars in thousands):
|December 31, 2025
|September 30, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|Transaction:
|Non-interest bearing checking
|$
|736,249
|$
|706,236
|$
|706,976
|Negotiable orders of withdrawal and interest-bearing checking
|1,421,244
|1,388,572
|1,286,154
|Total transaction
|2,157,493
|2,094,808
|1,993,130
|Savings and money market:
|Savings
|858,600
|888,765
|904,163
|Money market
|275,483
|270,770
|272,145
|Total savings
|1,134,083
|1,159,535
|1,176,308
|Certificates of deposit:
|$250,000 and under
|541,689
|552,801
|580,940
|Over $250,000
|142,041
|136,616
|124,681
|Brokered deposits
|40,503
|30,000
|263,418
|Total certificates of deposit
|724,233
|719,417
|969,039
|Total deposits
|$
|4,015,809
|$
|3,973,760
|$
|4,138,477
Included in the table above are municipal deposit account balances as follows (dollars in thousands):
|December 31, 2025
|September 30, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|Municipal (governmental) customers
|$
|988,347
|$
|939,705
|$
|859,319
Borrowed funds increased to $961.9 million at December 31, 2025, from $727.8 million at December 31, 2024. The increase in borrowings was primarily due to a $130.0 million increase in borrowings under an overnight line of credit, and a $103.8 million increase in other borrowings, which were used in lieu of higher costing brokered deposits. Management utilizes borrowings to mitigate interest rate risk, for short-term liquidity, and to a lesser extent from time to time, as part of leverage strategies.
The following is a table of term borrowing maturities (excluding overnight borrowings and subordinated debt) and the weighted average rate by year at December 31, 2025 (dollars in thousands):
|Year
|Amount
|Weighted Average Rate
|2026
|$428,484
|4.07%
|2027
|173,000
|3.19%
|2028
|162,343
|3.94%
|$763,827
|3.84%
Total stockholders' equity decreased by $14.6 million to $690.1 million at December 31, 2025, from $704.7 at December 31, 2024. The decrease was attributable to $15.0 million in stock repurchases and $21.2 million in dividend payments, partially offset by a $16.1 million decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss associated with an increase in the estimated fair value of our debt securities available-for-sale portfolio, a $4.7 million increase in equity award activity, and net income of $796,000 for the year ended December 31, 2025. On February 26, 2025, the Board of Directors of the Company approved a $5.0 million stock repurchase program, and on April 23, 2025, the Board of Directors approved a $10.0 million stock repurchase program. During the year December 31, 2025, the Company repurchased 1.3 million shares of its common stock outstanding at an average price of $11.52 for a total of $15.0 million pursuant to the approved stock repurchase plans. As of December 31, 2025, the Company had no outstanding repurchase program.
The Company's most liquid assets are cash and cash equivalents, corporate bonds, and unpledged mortgage-related securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government, Fannie Mae, or Freddie Mac, that we can either borrow against or sell. We also have the ability to surrender bank-owned life insurance contracts. The surrender of these contracts would subject the Company to income taxes and penalties for increases in the cash surrender values over the original premium payments. We also have the ability to obtain additional funding from the FHLB and Federal Reserve Bank of New York utilizing unencumbered and unpledged securities and multifamily loans. The Company expects to have sufficient funds available to meet current commitments in the normal course of business. The Company's on-hand liquidity ratio as of December 31, 2025 was 17.7%.
The Company had the following primary sources of liquidity at December 31, 2025 (dollars in thousands):
|Cash and cash equivalents(1)
|$
|151,900
|Corporate bonds(2)
|$
|17,779
|Multifamily loans(2)
|$
|1,100,520
|Mortgage-backed securities (issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government, Fannie Mae, or Freddie Mac)(2)
|$
|709,326
(1)Excludes $12.1 million of cash at Northfield Bank.
(2)Represents estimated remaining borrowing potential.
The Company and the Bank utilize the Community Bank Leverage Ratio (“CBLR”) framework. The CBLR replaces the risk-based and leverage capital requirements in the generally applicable capital rules. At December 31, 2025, the Company and the Bank's estimated CBLR ratios were 12.24% and 12.84%, respectively, which exceeded the minimum requirement to be considered well-capitalized of 9.0%.
Asset Quality
The following table details total non-accrual loans (excluding PCD), non-performing loans, non-performing assets, troubled debt restructurings on which interest is accruing, and accruing loans 30 to 89 days delinquent at December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025, and December 31, 2024 (dollars in thousands):
|December 31, 2025
|September 30, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|Non-accrual loans:
|Held-for-investment
|Real estate loans:
|Multifamily
|$
|3,688
|$
|2,632
|$
|2,609
|Commercial mortgage
|5,012
|5,833
|4,578
|Home equity and lines of credit
|1,778
|1,947
|1,270
|Commercial and industrial
|4,732
|4,853
|5,807
|Total non-accrual loans
|15,210
|15,265
|14,264
|Loans delinquent 90 days or more and still accruing:
|Held-for-investment
|Real estate loans:
|Multifamily
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|164
|Commercial mortgage
|51
|52
|-
|One-to-four family residential
|863
|870
|882
|Home equity and lines of credit
|7
|29
|140
|Commercial and industrial
|-
|2,851
|-
|Other
|4
|-
|-
|Total loans held-for-investment delinquent 90 days or more and still accruing
|925
|3,802
|1,186
|Non-performing loans held-for-sale
|Commercial mortgage
|-
|-
|4,397
|Commercial and industrial
|-
|-
|500
|Total non-performing loans held-for-sale
|-
|-
|4,897
|Total non-performing loans
|16,135
|19,067
|20,347
|Total non-performing assets
|$
|16,135
|$
|19,067
|$
|20,347
|Non-performing loans to total loans
|0.42
|%
|0.49
|%
|0.51
|%
|Non-performing assets to total assets
|0.28
|%
|0.33
|%
|0.36
|%
|Accruing loans 30-89 days delinquent
|$
|11,424
|$
|16,655
|$
|9,336
The increase in non-accrual multifamily loans at December 31, 2025 as compared to December 31, 2024, was primarily due to one loan with an outstanding balance of $1.1 million that was placed on non-accrual as it was 92 days past due at December 31, 2025. The loan is considered well secured by collateral property in New Jersey with an appraised value of $1.9 million and is in the process of collection.
The decrease in non-performing loans held-for-sale from December 31, 2024, was due to repayment of the loans in full from a settlement agreement in bankruptcy.
Accruing Loans 30 to 89 Days Delinquent
Loans 30 to 89 days delinquent and on accrual status totaled $11.4 million, $16.7 million, and $9.3 million at December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025, and December 31, 2024, respectively. The following table sets forth delinquencies for accruing loans by type and by amount at December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025, and December 31, 2024 (dollars in thousands):
|December 31, 2025
|September 30, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|Held-for-investment
|Real estate loans:
|Multifamily
|$
|471
|$
|2,337
|$
|2,831
|Commercial mortgage
|6,984
|8,139
|78
|One-to-four family residential
|1,124
|2,546
|2,407
|Home equity and lines of credit
|1,110
|1,220
|1,472
|Commercial and industrial loans
|1,735
|2,413
|2,545
|Other loans
|-
|-
|3
|Total delinquent accruing loans held-for-investment
|$
|11,424
|$
|16,655
|$
|9,336
The increase in delinquent commercial mortgage loans from December 31, 2024, was primarily due to one loan which had an outstanding balance of $6.5 million and was 61 days past due at December 31, 2025. The loan is considered well secured and in the process of collection.
PCD Loans (Held-for-Investment)
The Company accounts for PCD loans at estimated fair value using discounted expected future cash flows deemed to be collectible on the date acquired. Based on its detailed review of PCD loans and experience in loan workouts, management believes it has a reasonable expectation about the amount and timing of future cash flows and accordingly has classified PCD loans ($8.3 million at December 31, 2025 and $9.2 million at December 31, 2024) as accruing, even though they may be contractually past due. At December 31, 2025, 4.0% of PCD loans were past due 30 to 89 days, and 23.2% were past due 90 days or more, as compared to 2.1% and 24.9%, respectively, at December 31, 2024.
Our multifamily loan portfolio at December 31, 2025 totaled $2.36 billion, or 61% of our total loan portfolio, of which $418.8 million, or 10.9%, included loans collateralized by properties in New York with units subject to some percentage of rent regulation. The table below sets forth details about our multifamily loan portfolio in New York (dollars in thousands).
|% Rent Regulated
|Balance
|% Portfolio Total NY Multifamily Portfolio
|Average Balance
|Largest Loan
|LTV*
|Debt Service Coverage Ratio (DSCR)*
|30-89 Days Delinquent
|Non-Accrual
|Special Mention
|Substandard
|0
|$
|327,796
|43.9
|%
|$
|1,360
|$
|28,904
|51.5
|%
|1.49x
|$
|471
|$
|595
|$
|1,506
|$
|850
|>0-10
|4,623
|0.6
|1,541
|2,076
|50.1
|1.43
|-
|-
|-
|-
|>10-20
|16,750
|2.3
|1,396
|2,786
|47.5
|1.60
|-
|-
|-
|-
|>20-30
|18,945
|2.5
|2,105
|5,352
|52.3
|1.41
|-
|-
|-
|-
|>30-40
|15,671
|2.1
|1,306
|2,988
|42.8
|1.77
|-
|-
|-
|-
|>40-50
|18,131
|2.4
|1,133
|2,172
|47.0
|1.70
|-
|-
|-
|-
|>50-60
|9,066
|1.2
|1,511
|2,271
|38.6
|1.92
|-
|-
|-
|-
|>60-70
|21,555
|2.9
|2,694
|10,941
|52.6
|1.45
|-
|-
|-
|-
|>70-80
|22,523
|3.0
|2,252
|4,815
|46.8
|1.73
|-
|-
|-
|-
|>80-90
|20,080
|2.7
|1,181
|3,089
|50.2
|1.70
|-
|-
|-
|1,104
|>90-100
|271,430
|36.4
|1,718
|16,381
|50.7
|1.58
|-
|1,987
|5,986
|4,246
|Total
|$
|746,570
|100.0
|%
|$
|1,517
|$
|28,904
|50.5
|%
|1.55x
|$
|471
|$
|2,582
|$
|7,492
|$
|6,200
The table below sets forth our New York rent-regulated loans by county (dollars in thousands).
|County
|Balance
|LTV*
|DSCR*
|Bronx
|$
|114,859
|50.3%
|1.68x
|Kings
|177,597
|49.6%
|1.57
|Nassau
|2,124
|35.3%
|2.13
|New York
|43,865
|45.7%
|1.48
|Queens
|36,166
|43.2%
|1.89
|Richmond
|30,994
|59.9%
|1.35
|Westchester
|13,169
|57.7%
|1.21
|Total
|$
|418,774
|49.8 %
|1.60x
* Weighted Average
None of the loans that are rent-regulated in New York are interest only. During 2026, 21 loans with an aggregate principal balance of $50.2 million will re-price.
About Northfield Bank
Northfield Bank, founded in 1887, operates 37 full-service banking offices in Staten Island and Brooklyn, New York, and Hunterdon, Middlesex, Mercer, and Union counties, New Jersey. For more information about Northfield Bank, please visit
Forward-Looking Statements: This release may contain certain "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and may be identified by the use of such words as "may," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "plan," "estimate," "predict," "continue," and "potential" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, estimates with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. Any or all of the forward-looking statements in this release and in any other public statements made by Northfield Bancorp, Inc. may turn out to be wrong. They can be affected by inaccurate assumptions Northfield Bancorp, Inc. might make or by known or unknown risks and uncertainties as described in our SEC filings, including, but not limited to, those related to general economic conditions, particularly in the market areas in which the Company operates, competition and demand for financial services in our market area, competition among depository and other financial institutions, including with respect to fees and interest rates, fluctuations in residential and commercial real estate values and market conditions, changes in the size and composition of our deposit portfolio and the percentage of uninsured deposits in the portfolio, changes in liquidity and our ability to access cost-effective funding, changes in laws or government regulations or policies affecting financial institutions, including changes in the monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, the imposition of tariffs or other domestic or international governmental policies and retaliatory responses, a possible U.S. government shutdown, changes in the quality and/or composition of our loan and securities portfolios, prepayment speeds, charge-offs and/or credit loss provisions, changes in the value of our goodwill or other intangible assets, changes in regulatory fees, assessments and capital requirements, inflation and changes in the interest rate environment that reduce our margins, reduce the fair value of financial instruments or reduce our ability to originate loans, the failure to maintain current technologies and to successfully implement future information technology enhancements, cyber security and fraud risks against our information technology and those of our third-party providers, the ability of third-party providers to perform their obligations to us, the effects of war, conflict, and acts of terrorism, our ability to successfully integrate acquired entities, and adverse changes in the securities markets. Consequently, no forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. does not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this release, or conform these statements to actual events.
(Tables follow)
| NORTHFIELD BANCORP, INC.
SELECTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL AND OTHER DATA
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)
|At or For the Three Months Ended
|At or For the Year Ended
|December 31,
|September 30,
|December 31,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2025
|2024
|Selected Financial Ratios:
|Performance Ratios (1)
|Return on assets (ratio of net (loss)/income to average total assets)
|(1.92
|)%
|0.79
|%
|0.75
|%
|0.01
|%
|0.52
|%
|Return on equity (ratio of net (loss)/income to average equity)
|(15.06
|)
|6.40
|5.99
|0.11
|4.30
|Average equity to average total assets
|12.73
|12.28
|12.56
|12.57
|12.14
|Interest rate spread
|2.09
|1.54
|1.91
|1.92
|1.45
|Net interest margin
|2.70
|2.18
|2.54
|2.55
|2.10
|Efficiency ratio (2)
|150.15
|56.75
|59.59
|84.15
|65.90
|Non-interest expense to average total assets
|4.34
|1.46
|1.64
|2.29
|1.51
|Non-interest expense to average total interest-earning assets
|4.57
|1.53
|1.72
|2.41
|1.58
|Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities
|130.88
|129.20
|129.93
|130.14
|128.77
|Asset Quality Ratios:
|Non-performing assets to total assets
|0.28
|0.36
|0.33
|0.28
|0.36
|Non-performing loans (3) to total loans (4)
|0.42
|0.51
|0.49
|0.42
|0.51
|Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans (5)
|236.42
|227.72
|193.48
|236.42
|227.72
|Allowance for credit losses to total loans held-for-investment, net (6)
|0.99
|0.87
|0.95
|0.99
|0.87
(1) Annualized where appropriate.
(2)The efficiency ratio represents non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.
(3) Non-performing loans consist of non-accruing loans and loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing (excluding PCD loans), and are included in total loans held-for-investment, net.
(4) Includes originated loans held-for-investment, PCD loans, acquired loans, and loans held-for-sale.
(5) Excludes loans held-for-sale.
(6) Includes originated loans held-for-investment, PCD loans, and acquired loans.
| NORTHFIELD BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (unaudited)
|December 31, 2025
|September 30, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|ASSETS:
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|12,051
|$
|12,528
|$
|13,043
|Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions
|151,900
|119,197
|154,701
|Total cash and cash equivalents
|163,951
|131,725
|167,744
|Trading securities
|15,215
|14,968
|13,884
|Debt securities available-for-sale, at estimated fair value
|1,412,419
|1,330,904
|1,100,817
|Debt securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost
|8,339
|8,396
|9,303
|Equity securities
|5,000
|5,000
|14,261
|Loans held-for-sale
|-
|-
|4,897
|Loans held-for-investment, net
|3,856,773
|3,900,346
|4,022,224
|Allowance for credit losses
|(38,144
|)
|(36,890
|)
|(35,183
|)
|Net loans held-for-investment
|3,818,629
|3,863,456
|3,987,041
|Accrued interest receivable
|20,118
|19,411
|19,078
|Bank-owned life insurance
|182,828
|180,997
|175,759
|Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock, at cost
|46,568
|45,718
|35,894
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|25,789
|24,959
|27,771
|Premises and equipment, net
|19,938
|20,369
|21,985
|Goodwill
|-
|41,012
|41,012
|Due from broker
|-
|-
|-
|Other assets
|35,216
|38,588
|46,932
|Total assets
|$
|5,754,010
|$
|5,725,503
|$
|5,666,378
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:
|LIABILITIES:
|Deposits
|$
|4,015,809
|$
|3,973,760
|$
|4,138,477
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings
|900,216
|880,100
|666,402
|Subordinated debentures, net of issuance costs
|61,665
|61,610
|61,442
|Lease liabilities
|29,643
|28,919
|32,209
|Advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance
|20,276
|23,165
|24,057
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|36,342
|38,350
|39,095
|Total liabilities
|5,063,951
|5,005,904
|4,961,682
|STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:
|Total stockholders' equity
|690,059
|719,599
|704,696
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|5,754,010
|$
|5,725,503
|$
|5,666,378
|Total shares outstanding
|41,801,495
|41,810,525
|42,903,598
|Tangible book value per share (1)
|$
|16.51
|$
|16.23
|$
|15.46
(1) Tangible book value per share is calculated based on total stockholders' equity, excluding intangible assets (goodwill and core deposit intangibles), divided by total shares outstanding as of the balance sheet date. Core deposit intangibles were $0, $34, and $69 at December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025, and December 31, 2024, respectively, and are included in other assets.
| NORTHFIELD BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF (LOSS) INCOME
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Years Ended
|December 31,
|September 30,
|December 31,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2025
|2024
|Interest income:
|Loans
|$
|46,486
|$
|45,902
|$
|46,402
|$
|184,832
|$
|183,932
|Mortgage-backed securities
|14,954
|9,160
|14,757
|55,608
|29,406
|Other securities
|384
|1,428
|377
|2,000
|11,459
|Federal Home Loan Bank of New York dividends
|832
|885
|706
|3,128
|3,704
|Deposits in other financial institutions
|977
|2,347
|704
|3,528
|9,407
|Total interest income
|63,633
|59,722
|62,946
|249,096
|237,908
|Interest expense:
|Deposits
|18,388
|22,031
|19,021
|78,885
|82,272
|Borrowings
|7,742
|7,169
|8,576
|29,525
|37,822
|Subordinated debt
|836
|837
|837
|3,320
|3,329
|Total interest expense
|26,966
|30,037
|28,434
|111,730
|123,423
|Net interest income
|36,667
|29,685
|34,512
|137,366
|114,485
|Provision for credit losses
|1,665
|1,942
|1,069
|7,402
|4,281
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|35,002
|27,743
|33,443
|129,964
|110,204
|Non-interest income:
|Fees and service charges for customer services
|1,773
|1,634
|1,792
|6,870
|6,430
|Income on bank-owned life insurance
|1,831
|1,277
|1,863
|7,069
|4,216
|(Losses) on available-for-sale debt securities, net
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(6
|)
|Gain on trading securities, net
|181
|68
|804
|1,694
|1,665
|Gain on sale of loans
|-
|-
|-
|-
|51
|Gain on sale of property
|-
|3,402
|-
|-
|3,402
|Other
|891
|623
|267
|1,317
|1,064
|Total non-interest income
|4,676
|7,004
|4,726
|16,950
|16,822
|Non-interest expense:
|Compensation and employee benefits
|12,345
|11,761
|13,522
|51,370
|49,338
|Occupancy
|3,133
|3,253
|3,081
|13,075
|13,058
|Furniture and equipment
|397
|436
|403
|1,625
|1,847
|Data processing
|2,279
|1,921
|2,439
|9,242
|8,025
|Professional fees
|740
|762
|860
|3,575
|3,195
|Advertising
|579
|287
|310
|1,433
|1,569
|Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance
|613
|625
|548
|2,396
|2,488
|Credit loss (benefit)/expense for off-balance sheet exposures
|(394
|)
|(55
|)
|116
|(228
|)
|282
|Impairment of Goodwill
|41,012
|-
|-
|41,012
|-
|Other
|1,372
|1,832
|2,103
|6,363
|6,723
|Total non-interest expense
|62,076
|20,822
|23,382
|129,863
|86,525
|(Loss) income before income tax expense
|(22,398
|)
|13,925
|14,787
|17,051
|40,501
|Income tax expense
|5,004
|2,674
|4,036
|16,255
|10,556
|Net (Loss) income
|$
|(27,402
|)
|$
|11,251
|$
|10,751
|$
|796
|$
|29,945
|Net (Loss) income per common share:
|Basic (loss) earnings per common share
|$
|(0.69
|)
|$
|0.28
|$
|0.27
|$
|0.02
|$
|0.72
|Diluted earnings per common share
|NA
|$
|0.27
|$
|0.27
|$
|0.02
|$
|0.72
|Basic average shares outstanding
|39,729,467
|40,889,355
|39,702,018
|40,116,839
|41,567,370
|Diluted average shares outstanding
|39,817,471
|41,029,275
|39,760,747
|40,173,403
|41,628,660
| NORTHFIELD BANCORP, INC.
ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST INCOME
(Dollars in thousands) (unaudited)
|For the Three Months Ended
|December 31, 2025
|September 30, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|Average Outstanding Balance
|Interest
|Average Yield/ Rate (1)
|Average Outstanding Balance
|Interest
|Average Yield/ Rate (1)
|Average Outstanding Balance
|Interest
|Average Yield/ Rate (1)
|Interest-earning assets:
|Loans (2)
|$
|3,862,711
|$
|46,486
|4.77
|%
|$
|3,912,274
|$
|46,402
|4.71
|%
|$
|4,044,787
|$
|45,902
|4.51
|%
|Mortgage-backed securities (3)
|1,311,958
|14,954
|4.52
|1,296,463
|14,757
|4.52
|950,309
|9,160
|3.83
|Other securities (3)
|51,938
|384
|2.93
|52,233
|377
|2.86
|177,462
|1,428
|3.20
|Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock
|41,123
|832
|8.03
|43,401
|706
|6.45
|37,065
|885
|9.50
|Interest-earning deposits in financial institutions
|120,619
|977
|3.21
|84,050
|704
|3.32
|204,146
|2,347
|4.57
|Total interest-earning assets
|5,388,349
|63,633
|4.69
|5,388,421
|62,946
|4.63
|5,413,769
|59,722
|4.39
|Non-interest-earning assets
|283,279
|282,745
|277,067
|Total assets
|$
|5,671,628
|$
|5,671,166
|$
|5,690,836
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|Savings, NOW, and money market accounts
|$
|2,557,626
|$
|12,180
|1.89
|%
|$
|2,514,578
|$
|12,415
|1.96
|%
|$
|2,424,370
|$
|11,997
|1.97
|%
|Certificates of deposit
|713,591
|6,208
|3.45
|736,704
|6,606
|3.56
|928,658
|10,034
|4.30
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|3,271,217
|18,388
|2.23
|3,251,282
|19,021
|2.32
|3,353,028
|22,031
|2.61
|Borrowed funds
|784,085
|7,742
|3.92
|834,425
|8,576
|4.08
|775,722
|7,169
|3.68
|Subordinated debt
|61,629
|836
|5.38
|61,573
|837
|5.39
|61,406
|837
|5.42
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|4,116,931
|26,966
|2.60
|4,147,280
|28,434
|2.72
|4,190,156
|30,037
|2.85
|Non-interest bearing deposits
|740,464
|720,124
|703,886
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|92,209
|91,466
|97,918
|Total liabilities
|4,949,604
|4,958,870
|4,991,960
|Stockholders' equity
|722,024
|712,296
|698,876
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|5,671,628
|$
|5,671,166
|$
|5,690,836
|Net interest income
|$
|36,667
|$
|34,512
|$
|29,685
|Net interest rate spread (4)
|2.09
|%
|1.91
|%
|1.54
|%
|Net interest-earning assets (5)
|$
|1,271,418
|$
|1,241,141
|$
|1,223,613
|Net interest margin (6)
|2.70
|%
|2.54
|%
|2.18
|%
|Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities
|130.88
|%
|129.93
|%
|129.20
|%
(1) Average yields and rates are annualized.
(2) Includes non-accruing loans.
(3) Securities available-for-sale and other securities are reported at amortized cost.
(4) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
(5) Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.
(6) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.
|For the Years Ended
|December 31, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|Average Outstanding Balance
|Interest
|Average Yield/ Rate
|Average Outstanding Balance
|Interest
|Average Yield/ Rate
|Interest-earning assets:
|Loans (1)
|$
|3,931,319
|$
|184,832
|4.70
|%
|$
|4,106,641
|$
|183,932
|4.48
|%
|Mortgage-backed securities (2)
|1,247,621
|55,608
|4.46
|831,681
|29,406
|3.54
|Other securities (2)
|69,474
|2,000
|2.88
|293,776
|11,459
|3.90
|Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock
|39,691
|3,128
|7.88
|38,350
|3,704
|9.66
|Interest-earning deposits in financial institutions
|100,738
|3,528
|3.50
|189,379
|9,407
|4.97
|Total interest-earning assets
|5,388,843
|249,096
|4.62
|5,459,827
|237,908
|4.36
|Non-interest-earning assets
|280,950
|271,162
|Total assets
|$
|5,669,793
|$
|5,730,989
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|Savings, NOW, and money market accounts
|$
|2,516,697
|$
|48,970
|1.95
|%
|$
|2,449,037
|$
|50,228
|2.05
|%
|Certificates of deposit
|809,542
|29,915
|3.70
|746,629
|32,044
|4.29
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|3,326,239
|78,885
|2.37
|3,195,666
|82,272
|2.57
|Borrowed funds
|753,134
|29,525
|3.92
|982,994
|37,822
|3.85
|Subordinated debt
|61,546
|3,320
|5.39
|61,322
|3,329
|5.43
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|$
|4,140,919
|111,730
|2.70
|$
|4,239,982
|123,423
|2.91
|Non-interest bearing deposits
|722,711
|694,543
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|93,373
|100,704
|Total liabilities
|4,957,003
|5,035,229
|Stockholders' equity
|712,790
|695,760
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|5,669,793
|$
|5,730,989
|Net interest income
|$
|137,366
|$
|114,485
|Net interest rate spread (3)
|1.92
|%
|1.45
|%
|Net interest-earning assets (4)
|$
|1,247,924
|$
|1,219,845
|Net interest margin (5)
|2.55
|%
|2.10
|%
|Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities
|130.14
|%
|128.77
|%
(1) Includes non-accruing loans.
(2) Securities available-for-sale and other securities are reported at amortized cost.
(3) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
(4) Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.
(5) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.
Legal Disclaimer:
