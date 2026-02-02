The Eco-Friendly Fashion Brands Market Is Expected To Grow To USD 12.6 Billion By 2030, Expanding At A CAGR Of 10.2%.

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- "The eco-friendly fashion brands sector has seen remarkable growth recently, driven by shifting consumer preferences toward sustainability and ethical production. As environmental awareness continues to rise, this market is set to expand further, reflecting broader trends in responsible fashion and innovative material use. Let's explore the current market size, key growth factors, regional dynamics, and future opportunities in this evolving industry.

Steady Market Growth Expected in Eco-Friendly Fashion Brands by 2026

The eco-friendly fashion brands market has experienced rapid expansion in recent years. It is projected to increase from $7.76 billion in 2025 to $8.56 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4%. This historical growth is largely due to heightened consumer awareness about environmental sustainability, a surge in demand for ethically produced apparel, growing use of organic cotton and recycled fabrics, the broadening availability of eco-conscious fashion in online retail, and the rising influence of sustainability certifications on buyer decisions.

Download a free sample of the eco-friendly fashion brands market report:



Future Market Projections Indicate Continued Strong Growth in Eco-Friendly Fashion

Looking ahead, the market is expected to maintain its momentum, reaching $12.61 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 10.2%. This forecasted growth is driven by increasing consumer preference for circular fashion models, greater adoption of biodegradable and plant-based fabrics, substantial investments in sustainable manufacturing technologies, the expansion of recycling and repair initiatives led by brands, and a consumer shift toward carbon-neutral fashion products. Key trends shaping the future include breakthroughs in bioengineered and plant-derived textiles, innovations such as waterless dyeing and zero-waste production methods, blockchain-enabled supply chain transparency, biodegradable packaging development, and the use of artificial intelligence for sustainable design.

Understanding Eco-Friendly Fashion Brands and Their Sustainable Practices

Eco-friendly fashion brands specialize in designing, producing, and marketing apparel, footwear, and accessories that prioritize environmental sustainability. These companies incorporate organic, recycled, or biodegradable materials and follow ethical production methods and resource-efficient processes. Their goal is to reduce environmental impact by minimizing waste and emissions and ensuring fair labor standards throughout the supply chain.

View the full eco-friendly fashion brands market report:



Growing Consumer Demand Spurs Expansion in Natural Cosmetic Ingredients Market

The rising preference for natural and bio-based cosmetic ingredients is playing a significant role in boosting the seaweed cosmetic ingredients market. These natural ingredients, sourced from plants, algae, and seaweed, are increasingly replacing synthetic chemicals in beauty products due to consumer perceptions of better health and environmental safety. Seaweed-derived actives provide hydration, antioxidants, and skin-soothing benefits, supporting the broader demand for bio-based ingredients. For instance, in February 2025, the Netherlands-based Centre for the Promotion of Imports from Developing Countries (CBI) reported that European imports of natural cosmetic ingredients reached 470,561 tonnes, valued at USD 2.58 billion (€2.22 billion), reflecting steady growth over five years with average annual increases of 5.5% in value and 3.6% in volume. This rising demand directly contributes to the expansion of the seaweed cosmetic ingredients sector.

Europe Leads While Asia-Pacific Emerges as Fastest Growing Region in Eco-Friendly Fashion

In 2025, Europe held the largest market share in the eco-friendly fashion brands sector. However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period. The market analysis spans regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market trends and opportunities.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Eco-Friendly Fashion Brands Market 2026, By The Business Research Company

Fashion Ecommerce Market Report 2026



Investigation And Security Services Market Report 2026



Apparel Market Report 2026



Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email:...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

. LinkedIn: "