Qatar, France Hold Talks on Iran Tensions
(MENAFN) Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani held a phone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday, focusing on recent regional developments linked to rising US military activity in the Persian Gulf and Iran’s warnings that any attack could trigger a wider regional conflict, according to official statements.
According to information released afterward, the two leaders reviewed ongoing efforts to prevent further escalation, along with developments connected to Iran and their broader consequences for regional security.
The discussion took place as the United States has increased its military presence across the Middle East in recent weeks, accompanied by public threats from US President Donald Trump directed at Iran.
Iran, for its part, has accused Washington of relying on sanctions, political pressure, and attempts to provoke internal unrest to justify foreign intervention aimed at overthrowing the current system. Iranian officials have warned that any strike—regardless of scale—would be met with a “comprehensive and unprecedented” response, as reflected in public remarks and reported assessments.
Beyond Iran-related issues, Sheikh Tamim and President Macron also exchanged views on the situation in Gaza. Their talks reportedly covered measures to protect civilians under the existing ceasefire arrangement, as well as broader efforts to maintain stability in Lebanon and ensure the country’s security and sovereignty.
The ceasefire in Gaza, which has been in place since Oct. 10, 2025, brought an end to two years of genocide carried out by Israel. Palestinian authorities report that more than 71,700 people were killed and over 171,500 injured during the fighting, with approximately 90% of civilian infrastructure damaged or destroyed. Estimates place reconstruction costs at around $70 billion, according to international assessments.
In Lebanon, violations by Israel of a ceasefire agreement with Hezbollah signed in late November 2024 have reportedly persisted. Israel has said the actions are aimed at Hezbollah’s infrastructure, while Lebanese officials have condemned the continued breaches.
