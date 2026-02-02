403
stc wins two prestigious awards at the International Finance Magazine Awards 2025
(MENAFN- Morimak) Kuwait, 02 February 2026: Kuwait Telecommunications Company – stc, a world-class digital leader providing innovative services and platforms to customers, enabling the digital transformation in Kuwait, announced that it has been named ‘Best Digital Transformation Company – Kuwait 2025’ and ‘Best Digital Workplace and Employee Experience Company – Kuwait 2025’ at the 13th annual International Finance Magazine (IFM) Awards 2025. The awards ceremony was held at the Jumeirah Emirates Tower Hotel in Dubai, and was attended by Ahmed Al Nowaibet, Director of Public Relations and Social Media at stc, alongside Anwar Al Kandari, Employee Experience Director at stc, who accepted the awards on behalf of the Company.
The two recognitions reflect stc’s comprehensive and future-focused strategy, highlighting the role of the Company’s leadership in devising a plan specifically focused on enabling digital transformation in Kuwait, while fostering a people-centric workplace culture that supports sustainable performance. The Company emerged as a winner following a rigorous evaluation process conducted by IFM’s research and advisory teams, which assessed strategic execution, innovation, operational excellence, and long-term impact.
The ‘Best Digital Transformation Company – Kuwait 2025’ award recognizes stc’s continued efforts to leverage its digital transformation strategy as a key driver of growth across the telecom and digital solutions sectors. Throughout 2025, stc strengthened its digital infrastructure while expanding its capabilities in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, cloud computing, and big data analytics, further reflecting its role as a pioneer in Kuwait’s evolving digital economy.
In line with Kuwait Vision 2035, stc continued to invest in advanced technologies that support the nation’s strategy, while delivering smart, scalable solutions for both individuals and corporates.
stc was also awarded ‘Best Digital Workplace and Employee Experience Company – Kuwait 2025’, recognizing the Company’s commitment to upholding a people-first culture that is built on trust, wellbeing, inclusion, and meaningful engagement. The recognition reflects stc’s strategic view on enhancing the overall employee experience, serving as a core business priority and a key contributor to long-term organizational success.
The Company also continued to invest in recognition, professional growth, and career clarity, ensuring that employees feel valued, supported, and empowered to develop their capabilities in line with stc’s long-term vision. A key milestone during the year was the relocation to stc’s new headquarters in Assima Tower in Kuwait City. The new headquarters was designed to enhance daily employee experience through modern facilities, inclusive spaces, and environments that support collaboration and engagement.
In a statement, stc highlighted that the two awards are a testiment to the Company’s comprehensive strategy to both digital transformation in Kuwait and employee wellbeing. stc strongly believes that sustainable growth is driven by the integration of advanced digital capabilities with a strong organizational culture that places people at the center of transformation. As a pioneering, stc has successfully navigated numerous milestones in its commitment to digital transformation and internal work culture. This focus has been pivotal in enhancing customer experiences and streamlining operational efficiency. Leveraging its advanced network infrastructure, stc offers a broad range of services, catering to the specific needs of both individual and enterprise customers.
The Company emphasized that such recognitions reaffirm the effectiveness of its strategic direction and align with its commitment to empower its workforce and support Kuwait’s broader digital transformation agenda in line with Kuwait Vision 2035. Moving forward, stc remains focused on building future-ready capabilities, strengthening its digital leadership position, and continuing to invest in initiatives that support sustainable growth and national development.
