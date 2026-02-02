Wechange Launches Across 190+ Countries To Expand Crypto Access Worldwide

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Platform launched January 30, enabling low-fee crypto access through local bank transfers

Budapest, Hungary, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WeChange, a noncustodial global crypto onramp, announces the official launch of its noncustodial fiat-to-crypto on-ramp, designed to simplify how everyday users buy and sell digital assets while maintaining full control of their funds. The platform goes live globally on January 30, supporting bank transfer methods across more than 190 countries.

Built to address the complexity and high fees often associated with traditional crypto exchanges, WeChange enables users to access crypto through familiar payment rails, including SEPA, ACH, Faster Payments, PIX, and SPEI. Fees start at 2.5 percent, offering a more transparent and affordable alternative to platforms that frequently charge significantly higher rates.

Reducing Friction in Crypto Onboarding

WeChange is designed for users who want a straightforward way to enter the crypto ecosystem without navigating complicated interfaces or relinquishing custody of their assets. As a noncustodial platform, WeChange does not hold user funds. All transactions are executed directly to users' wallets, prioritizing transparency, control, and security.

The platform is available across most of Europe, the Americas, Asia Pacific, and Africa, with availability determined by local regulatory requirements. Certain jurisdictions remain restricted in accordance with international compliance standards.

Launch Features and Roadmap

At launch, users can transact using supported bank transfer methods, allowing them to buy and sell crypto directly through their local financial infrastructure. Credit and debit card support is planned for Q2 2026 and will enable users to purchase crypto through an in-app card experience. When introduced, card payments will support major networks including Visa, Mastercard, and American Express.

The January launch marks the first milestone in WeChange's broader roadmap, which focuses on expanding payment options, improving user onboarding, and continuing to lower barriers for individuals entering the crypto economy.

About WeChange

WeChange is a global, noncustodial fiat-to-crypto on-ramp built to make digital asset access simpler, more transparent, and more affordable. By supporting local bank transfers and prioritizing user self-custody, WeChange enables individuals worldwide to buy and sell crypto without unnecessary complexity or excessive fees.

For more information, visit .

