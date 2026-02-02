Sago Health Announces Rebrand To Trivoca Health

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Cranford, NJ, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sago Health today announced its rebrand as TriVoca Health, marking an evolution in the company's mission to elevate the voices that shape healthcare decisions. The new name reflects a continued commitment to helping healthcare companies hear from patients, caregivers, and healthcare professionals through high-quality, compliant, and actionable market research.

TriVoca Health brings together the voices that shape healthcare-capturing quality data to turn information into action.

“TriVoca Health represents who we are today and where we're headed. Our work has always been rooted in listening to patients, providers, and caregivers, and ensuring their voices directly inform better healthcare decisions. This rebrand clarifies that purpose and positions us for continued growth.”

- Isaac Rogers, CEO, TriVoca Health

Where Every Voice Shapes Healthcare

TriVoca Health supports nearly 500 pharmaceutical, medical device, and healthcare agency clients each year, completing more than 4,000 market research projects annually. Through its proprietary panels, TriVoca connects organizations with over 33,000 verified patients, caregivers, and healthcare professionals-enabling insight that drives measurable outcomes.

The company offers traditional and digital qualitative and quantitative research services, including recruitment, focus groups, in-depth interviews, surveys, and hybrid research approaches designed to meet the needs of healthcare organizations.

Experience, Expertise, and Trust

TriVoca Health's team brings deep industry expertise and a strong understanding of regulatory and compliance requirements. Advanced security practices, rigorous respondent verification, and adverse-event–trained staff ensure the highest standards of privacy, ethics, and data integrity. The company also integrates AI to enhance research efficiency while maintaining full client control and strict safeguards for data use.

“Trust is not given, it is earned. Our team's focus on healthcare brings deep expertise, strong regulatory knowledge, and enhanced security practices to every project. We understand the quality necessary in our industry and are trained on adverse events and the impacts of AI when working closely with our clients. As a result, we are thoughtful in our approach while maintaining safeguards for privacy and data integrity.”

- Shannon Childs, President, TriVoca Health

A Clearer Path Forward

“The transition from Sago Health to TriVoca Health reflects a broader vision: making sustained healthcare engagement, informed decision-making, and improved outcomes easier to achieve through the right combination of voices, approaches, and experience.”

- Ashley Wade, Chief Revenue Officer, TriVoca Health

TriVoca Health's mission remains centered on one belief-that every healthcare decision should reflect the voices of those it affects most.

For more information, visit trivoca or contact Joanne Mallett, Marketing Director, at ...





CONTACT: Joanne Mallett TriVoca Health...