Hidden Packaging Costs Emerge As Major Supply Chain Challenge For Grocery Retailers

Grocery retailers are facing a billion-dollar blind spot in their supply chains: the hidden and rising Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) of surplus transport packaging. Marrad, a leader in sustainable materials management, is sounding the alarm at the upcoming RILA Link Retail Supply Chain Conference, urging retailers to take action before costs spiral further under expanding Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) regulations.

Transport packaging-pallets, totes, corrugated boxes, shrink wrap-protects goods in transit, but once products reach stores, surplus packaging becomes a costly and complex byproduct. While most retailers focus on direct spend, the true TCO includes labor, storage, waste hauling, lost asset value, environmental impact, and compliance costs. These hidden expenses often exceed direct packaging spend by 15–25%, creating a multi-billion-dollar challenge for the U.S. grocery industry.

Why It Matters Now

With EPR regulations accelerating, retailers will face new compliance, reporting, and financial obligations tied to packaging waste. Without visibility and ownership of surplus packaging flows, costs will rise sharply by 2028, driven by fragmented systems and sustainability pressures.

The Opportunity

Marrad's TCO Baseline & Benchmarking Offering helps grocery retailers:

. Quantify the full lifecycle cost of surplus transport packaging

. Prepare for and mitigate EPR-driven cost increases

. Identify recovery opportunities and unlock hidden value

