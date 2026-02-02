403
China Condemns Grammy Award to Dalai Lama as Political Move
(MENAFN) China on Monday denounced the Grammy award given to the Dalai Lama, arguing that the honor was being used to advance political objectives against Beijing.
Speaking according to official statements, a Chinese foreign ministry representative said the award was being exploited for political purposes. “As is widely known, the 14th Dalai is not a pure religious personnel; rather he is a political exile committed to anti-China separatist activities under the disguise of religion,” the spokesperson said.
“We firmly oppose relevant sides to use the award as a tool for anti-China political maneuvering,” he added. “Such stance has been consistent and clear.”
The Dalai Lama, born Tenzin Gyatso and now aged 90, was announced as a Grammy recipient on Sunday. He won in the audiobook, narration and storytelling category for “Meditations: The Reflections of His Holiness The Dalai Lama,” according to reports.
The Buddhist spiritual leader, widely known as the 14th Dalai Lama, has previously been at the center of controversy. In 2023, he faced widespread criticism after an incident in which he asked one of his students to “suck my tongue,” triggering public backlash.
China has governed Tibet since 1951, a move it characterizes as a “peaceful liberation.” After an unsuccessful revolt against Chinese rule in 1959, the Dalai Lama fled to northern India, where he later helped establish a Tibetan parliament and a government-in-exile.
Beijing rejects the legitimacy of this administration, maintaining that Tibet has been part of China since the 13th century. The Dalai Lama disputes this claim, insisting that Tibet functioned as an independent state when Chinese forces entered the region.
