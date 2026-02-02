403
Death Toll from Indonesia Landslide Surges to Eighty
(MENAFN) Rescue operations pressed forward Monday at an Indonesia landslide site in West Java province, where the death toll has climbed to 80 victims, according to local outlet Kompas.com.
Ade Dian Permana, head of the Bandung Search and Rescue Office, confirmed that all recovered bodies had been removed from the disaster zone by 11:45 a.m. local time Monday, the news website reported.
The catastrophic landslide devastated the Cisarua area in West Bandung regency on Jan. 24, impacting 158 people directly. The disaster forced 564 individuals from 164 families to flee their homes, while 48 residential structures sustained damage.
Indonesia faces recurring flood and landslide threats during its rainy season, which spans October through March annually.
