Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Death Toll from Indonesia Landslide Surges to Eighty

Death Toll from Indonesia Landslide Surges to Eighty


2026-02-02 07:08:43
(MENAFN) Rescue operations pressed forward Monday at an Indonesia landslide site in West Java province, where the death toll has climbed to 80 victims, according to local outlet Kompas.com.

Ade Dian Permana, head of the Bandung Search and Rescue Office, confirmed that all recovered bodies had been removed from the disaster zone by 11:45 a.m. local time Monday, the news website reported.

The catastrophic landslide devastated the Cisarua area in West Bandung regency on Jan. 24, impacting 158 people directly. The disaster forced 564 individuals from 164 families to flee their homes, while 48 residential structures sustained damage.

Indonesia faces recurring flood and landslide threats during its rainy season, which spans October through March annually.

MENAFN02022026000045017169ID1110682543



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story
Search