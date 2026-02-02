403
Romania Issues Code Yellow Alert as Temperatures Drop to -20°C
(MENAFN) Romania's National Meteorological Administration (ANM) issued a Code Yellow alert Monday warning of dangerous cold and frost conditions across more than half the nation, with the advisory extending through Tuesday morning.
The weather warning affects 28 counties plus the capital Bucharest, taking effect at 10 a.m. local time Monday. The alert remains active until early Tuesday.
Forecasters predict daytime highs will struggle to rise above minus 3 degrees Celsius, with some areas recording maximum temperatures as low as minus 9 degrees Celsius. Freezing conditions will persist throughout daylight hours.
Nighttime temperatures present an even graver threat, with lows forecast between minus 20 and minus 8 degrees Celsius across affected regions.
Heavy snow blanketed Bucharest and multiple southern areas at the week's start, creating treacherous road conditions. Maintenance teams are deployed across numerous highways where winter weather has made driving dangerous.
According to meteorologists, relief should arrive midweek. Atlantic Ocean air masses are expected to reach the region Wednesday, triggering a progressive temperature increase.
