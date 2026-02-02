Ministry Holds Disclosure Workshop For National Water Carrier Project

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 2 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Water and Irrigation on Monday organized a workshop on environmental and social disclosure for the National Water Carrier Project, attended by Minister of Water and Irrigation Raed Abu Saud and Minister of Environment Ayman Suleiman, along with representatives of relevant institutions and stakeholders.Abu Saud said the National Water Carrier Project is among the most significant strategic national projects adopted by the government in implementation of Royal directives to secure sustainable water solutions. He said the project aligns with the Water Sector Strategy 2023–2040 and the Economic Modernization Vision, and aims to provide additional water supplies to various regions of the Kingdom.He said the workshop constitutes a key step within the environmental and social impact assessment process, which seeks to identify the expected environmental, health, and social impacts of the project. The assessment, he said, also aims to outline mitigation and monitoring measures during the construction and operation phases, develop environmental management and monitoring plans, and establish alternatives in line with national legislation and international standards, while ensuring broad community engagement in partnership with all stakeholders.Abu Saud said effective partnerships between the water sector, other sectors, and local communities are essential to the success of major national projects, contributing to national water security, sustainable economic growth, and improved public services. He said such partnerships help enhance outcomes, accelerate implementation, and reduce costs.He added that the government is committed to implementing the project in accordance with the highest environmental and social standards, with full transparency and active community participation, stressing that public engagement is a critical element for the sustainability of national infrastructure projects.For his part, Suleiman said the National Water Carrier Project is a cornerstone initiative for addressing Jordan's water challenges. He said the environmental, social, and economic impact assessment was prepared in line with national legislation and international best practices, identifying potential impacts and setting out clear management, monitoring, and follow-up measures.Suleiman said environmental protection and consideration of social impacts are fundamental to ensuring the project's sustainability and safeguarding national water security for future generations. He added that the disclosure and consultation process reflects a commitment to transparency and community engagement, noting that input from official bodies and civil society organizations strengthens the study and enhances public confidence in the project.Chief Executive Officer of the National Water Carrier Project Company Luis Pascual Escudero said the project is vital to addressing water scarcity in Jordan and must be implemented in a sustainable and responsible manner. He stressed the commitment to applying the highest environmental and social standards, ensuring transparency, and maintaining continuous engagement with stakeholders and local communities throughout all phases of implementation and operation.The company's Environment, Society, and Governance Director Mai Abu Tarboush presented an overview of the project's Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) commitments and compliance framework, as well as the environmental and social impact assessment, its disclosure requirements, and related procedures.The workshop concluded with an extensive discussion among participants on construction and implementation mechanisms, biodiversity and marine considerations, cultural and social heritage, control measures, additional studies, and planned steps to be carried out in coordination with local communities.