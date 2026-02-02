Turkmenistan Set To Invest In Torghundi-Herat Railway Project
The meeting was also attended by Afghanistan's Ministers of Mines and Petroleum, Hedayatullah Badri, Water and Energy Mohammad Younus Akhundzada, as well as Turkmenistan's Minister of Transport and Railways and the head of the Turkmengaz State Concern.
Meredov stated that practical work has already begun in Torghundi, Afghanistan.
The Torghundi-Herat railway project is a strategic 113–120 km rail, initiated in 2025 with $500 million in promised funding from Kazakhstan. Designed to boost trade, it connects the Soviet-era Turkmen border terminal at Torghundi to Herat city, forming a vital link in the Lapis Lazuli corridor and reducing transit times to South Asian markets.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment