UK Military Bases To Strengthen Defenses Against Drones
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Feb 2 (KUNA) -- Defense personnel tasked with security at key military sites will be given upgraded capabilities to defeat drones as part of new measures introduced in the Armed Forces Bill, said the UK military Monday.
Defense Secretary John Healey said, "The doubling of rogue drones near military sites in the UK in the last year underlines the increasing and changing nature of the threats we face."
"Through the Armed Forces Bill, we're giving our military greater powers to take out and shoot down threatening drones near bases. And stepping up investment in counter-drone technology to keep Britain secure at home and strong abroad," he added.
In 2025, some 266 reported Uncrewed Aerial Vehicle incidents near defense sites, an increase from 2024's 126 incidents.
The British government has increased its spending against drones, allocating over GBP 200 million in 2026 for this purpose.
The Armed Forces Bill was introduced to Parliament on January 15 and had its second reading on January 26.
The intention to boost British defenses came as the UK introduced several measures in the bill, which included increasing the recruitment age for veteran army personnel from 55 to 65, to meet challenges posed by adversaries, particularly Russia. (end)
