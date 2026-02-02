Southern States LLC Launches The Next Generation CO2 + O2 Insulating Gas Technology

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The company's O2rigenTM product line introduces a natural-origin gas technology for power switching applications

HAMPTON, Ga., Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southern States LLC, a leading innovator of power grid switching technology, today launched O2rigen, CO2 + O2 insulating gas technology. Specifically designed to eliminate environmentally harmful gas usage and reduce the risks associated with alternative switching solutions, O2rigen is the next generation solution to use this pure gas technology to effectively reduce environmental impact while delivering superior performance, with a global warming potential of < 1.

Southern States developed O2rigen in response to the growing need for power switching solutions that eliminate greenhouse gas emissions and comply with California Air Resources Board (CARB) and other strict emissions regulations. By using a pure, readily available, natural-origin gas that is free from synthetic additives and harmful“forever chemicals,” O2rigen solves customers' most common challenges.

“As a company, our mission is to help our customers prepare for the demands of both today's and tomorrow's power infrastructure,” said John Paserba, president and CEO, Southern States LLC.“That mission is what drove us to create O2rigen. We didn't create a solution that simply complies with mandates to eliminate SF6 gases. We created a solution that simultaneously protects our environment and our power supply for the long term.”

Because CO2 + O2 is readily accessible throughout the United States and Canada-with no restrictions on purchase-it offers customers an open, widely available solution that eliminates dependence on proprietary gas systems. Products are delivered ready for installation, with no on-site gas filling or complex reclamation required.

The first two products in the O2rigen line, LLS® - O2rigen and Cap38 - O2rigen, are extensions of two field-proven Southern States products:



LLS® (Load and Line Switcher) - O2rigen introduces a breakthrough in load-break interruption to deliver a single gap, natural-origin gas puffer interrupter with zero environmental compromise. Cap38 - O2rigen delivers Southern States' purpose-built CapSwitcher®, providing reliable, long-life performance, and restrike-free switching of capacitor banks.

“Innovation is in our DNA,” said Kevin Goldstein, vice president and general manager for Southern States Power Switching Division.“With O2rigen, we're helping customers reduce their carbon footprint while delivering the exceptional engineering, performance, and service Southern States is known for.”

O2rigen will be available for preview at DISTRIBUTECH, February 2-5, 2026, in San Diego. To learn more, visit southernstatesllc/o2rigen.

About Southern States, LLC

Founded in 1916, Southern States, LLC is the world's largest manufacturer of high-voltage disconnect switches and a leading provider of next-generation solutions to safeguard the world's power supply. Supported by an extensive portfolio of patented technologies, Southern States is known for its unparalleled engineering and manufacturing expertise and its custom solutions to customers' most pressing power challenges. A part of Southern States Investment Holdings, Southern States, LLC is among a collective of companies that are accelerating the build-out of a modern electric grid in North America and around the world. Learn more at.

