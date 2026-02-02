Kashmir Startup Builds Plasma Testbed Crucial For Fusion Systems

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Feb 2 (IANS) Ignition Dynamics, a deep‐tech startup incubated at NIT Srinagar's Greenovator Foundation, has developed its first prototype, Magnetized Plasma Testbed, that studies plasma under controlled electric and magnetic fields, a report has said.

The report from Kashmir Observer said the testbed lets researchers and students perform experiments by“switching on” plasma, heating it in different ways, and observing its response within a small laboratory setup.

These experiments have implications for the future of fusion energy, and have practical applications in electronics, medical devices, surface coatings, and space propulsion, the report said.

"This is important because fusion depends on understanding how plasma can be heated, confined, and kept stable. Our testbed demonstrates fundamental techniques used in fusion systems: electrical heating, radio-frequency heating, and magnetic configurations that guide plasma," said Ali Mohammad, CEO, Ignition Dynamics.

"By studying these effects at a smaller scale, we can validate ideas, train people, and improve designs before applying them to larger, more expensive fusion machines," Mohammad said in an interview with Kashmir Observer.

Such test bed facilities are usually available only in large international labs, but Mohammad says large laboratories focus on the final, most powerful stage. Ignition Dynamics focuses on the earlier stage, creating small, controllable systems that help scientists understand how hot gases and plasmas behave under electricity and magnetic fields.

Greenovator Incubation Foundation at NIT Srinagar provided a structured environment where an ambitious deep-tech idea could be shaped into a working startup, giving us guidance, institutional credibility, he added.

The startup focuses on maturing as a deep-tech organization, developing advanced plasma and accelerator systems for research, industry, and strategic applications. Plasma technologies have application in surface coatings, sterilization of medical equipment, and industrial diagnostics.

Further, the same principles used to generate and control plasma are essential in semiconductor manufacturing for thin-film deposition, etching, and materials processing. "Our work contributes to developing indigenous plasma tools for electronics, sensors, and advanced materials," Mohammad said.

Ali said that Kashmir was chosen for the startup to extend meaningful technology development beyond established hubs. The region has young talent and academic potential but often lacks exposure to advanced experimental work, he noted.

